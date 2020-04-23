KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Burns & McDonnell has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services by Great Place to Work. The 100% employee-owned design and construction firm earned the No. 14 spot on the list.
The annual ranking recognizes companies striving to maximize employee growth and organizational development throughout the workplace. To determine this year's list, Great Place to Work analyzed survey feedback from more than 357,000 employees working in the consulting and professional service industries nationwide. Survey respondents were asked to evaluate more than 60 elements of their workplace culture, including daily experiences of innovation, belief in company values and trust in executive leadership.
"Throughout our firm's 120-year history, we've stood by our clients and communities in the good times and the bad, dedicated to providing world-class client service," says Ray Kowalik, chairman and CEO of Burns & McDonnell. "Today, our firm's promise — to stand with our clients and communities, to continue delivering innovative, sustainable projects and to provide the help and support needed to keep moving forward — is stronger than ever."
Burns & McDonnell recently announced its commitment to providing additional resources and services to communities, clients and employee-owners nationwide to help address the significant challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. With more than 7,600 professionals around the world, the firm has heightened safety measures, deployed the latest technology and enhanced communication to keep employee-owners safe, connected and supported.
"COVID-19 creates very unpredictable and rapidly changing markets for Consulting & Professional Services companies," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Companies on this list stand out for the high level of trust they have built with their entire workforce. High-trust, 'For All' cultures enable these organizations today to quickly adjust to remote work arrangements and to successfully navigate through uncertain times."
In addition to being one of only 25 companies recognized on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list, Burns & McDonnell was also named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune for the 10th year. The firm consistently earns best place to work accolades from more than 30 local publications and organizations across the country.
Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations.
For photos and support materials, please visit our MEDIA KIT.
About Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies bringing together an unmatched team of 7,600 engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists to design and build our critical infrastructure. With an integrated construction and design mindset, we offer full-service capabilities with more than 55 offices, globally. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is a 100% employee-owned company and proud to be on Fortune's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn how we are on call through it all.
About the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 357,000 employees working at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the consulting or professional services industry in the Unites States. This ranking was finalized prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and does not reflect companies' roles or responses to their people or communities in addressing the impact of the coronavirus. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.
Contact:
Kristi Widmar, Burns & McDonnell
816-448-7379