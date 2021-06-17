CONWAY, N.H., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming webinar will offer insight Business Analysts can use to improve their day-to-day work and foster a more data-centric, collaborative environment at their organizations. Rapid Insight is hosting the free webinar, titled "From Business Analyst to Business Founder: Making Data Analytics Tools Accessible to Everyone," on Tuesday, June 29th 2021 at 2 PM ET | 11 AM PT. Rapid Insight's Founder and President will host the webinar.

"Over my career in analytics, I gained a thorough understanding of the challenges that organizations face," says Michael Laracy, Rapid Insight Founder and President. "I founded Rapid Insight to address those challenges, and I'm looking forward to sharing that story, along with practical advice, during this event."

Laracy will facilitate a Q&A session to field audience questions after his presentation.

Laracy's career in analytics spans more than 20 years and includes the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Teradata, MCI, and international consulting work in the area of advanced analytics. He founded Rapid Insight in 2003 with the mission of democratizing data and analytics through intuitive, accessible software. The company now serves thousands of users in industries as diverse as higher education, healthcare, aerospace manufacturing, and nonprofit fundraising.

The webinar will cover:

  • How intuitive tools make business analysis more efficient and effective
  • How analytics improves business outcomes in nearly every industry
  • How to create "citizen data scientists" at your business or organization

Registration for the free webinar is open now at: https://

/data-analytics-webinars/from-business-analyst-to-business-founder-making-data-analytics-tools-accessible-to-everyone/.

About Rapid Insight:

Rapid Insight is a leading provider of business analysis and automated predictive analytics software. With a specialty in higher education and a focus on ease of use and efficiency, Rapid Insight products enable users to turn their raw data into actionable information. The company's analytic software simplifies the extraction and cleansing of data, equipping organizations of all sizes with data-informed decision making. For more information, visit http://www.rapidinsight.com.

Media Contact

Earl Sires, Rapid Insight, 6032362843, earl.sires@rapidinsight.com

 

SOURCE Rapid Insight

