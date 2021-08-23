DENVER, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAINCATCHER Ranks No. 376 on the 2021 Inc. 5000,
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,284 Percent
Previously named Inc.'s 2020 Best Workplaces
& #1 Business Brokerage in 2017,
RAINCATCHER Appears on the Inc. 5000 List For the First Time
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000
NEW YORK, August 17, 2021 – Inc. magazine today revealed that Raincatcher is No. 376 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"It's a great honor to be a part of this prestigious list," says Raincatcher CEO, Marla DiCarlo. "To have been ranked so highly in a list among business titans is a testament to how we do business here at Raincatcher. The different way we approach the business brokerage industry, which is rooted in value, radical honesty and puts our customers' interests first, has proven to be a path to success. I look forward to connecting and exchanging ideas amongst other winners in this impressive community in the coming year."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Raincatcher was named #1 Business Brokerage in 2017 and one of 2020's Best Workplaces by Inc.
ABOUT RAINCATCHER
Raincatcher is a national business brokerage that specializes in small and mid-market businesses. Our mission is to help entrepreneurs buy and sell remarkable companies.
We believe small business is the heartbeat of America, and every small business owner deserves their chance at the American Dream. We aim to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs in search of that dream.
Our approach is different from the average business brokerage. We pride ourselves on servicing our clients with empathy and compassion, prioritizing their success, as we partner alongside them on their journeys.
Our team is made up of accomplished small business owners who have experienced the challenges that small to mid-sized private companies face. This experience enables us to guide our clients with firsthand experience through all phases of the business selling and buying processes.
Simply put, we care. We care about your business, and we will work hard to help you understand its value throughout your exit planning journey.
CONTACT:
Marla DiCarlo, Raincatcher CEO
7900 E. Union Avenue, Suite 1100, Denver, CO 80237
Tel: 1-855-724-6228
Email: support@raincatcher.com
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
METHEDOLOGY
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
ABOUT INC. MEDIA
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com
