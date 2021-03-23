DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners announced this week during the annual Executive Forum North America (http://www.cvent.com/events/2022-executive-forum-north-america/event-summary-31f5d4e40e344925b8eded62ad536180.aspx), represent companies who scored in the top quartile in each of the Best Staffing Firm award categories. The categories comprise North American firms with 10 to 20 internal employees, firms with 21 to 50 internal employees, firms with 51 to 200 employees, firms with 201-500 employees, and firms with over 501 employees; and Best Staffing Company to Temp/Contract for. The Best Staffing Firms to Work For 2021 awards are sponsored by Sense.
BCT is a leading technology company that combines the power of knowledgeable IT consulting with the resources to deliver essential technology projects. Our clients trust BCT to provide the best technologists and solutions for their business. We efficiently solve technology-related business problems. We are a trusted partner with the resources to implement solutions, a trusted partner that understands our client's unique business challenges and their industry's shared challenges. Our commitment to customer excellence is matched only by our team and culture's dedication, a people-first philosophy that defines Business Centric Technology.
The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, TX. BCT has a strong management team and Board of Directors; both led by Barbie Barta. She is a technology staffing executive with a proven track record of leading companies through organic growth and expansion with twenty-plus years of experience in the industry. In addition to her experience, the Management Team and the Board of Directors have an impressive track record within the technology staffing industry.
We are honored to have been the recipients of multiple awards over the last few years; Dallas Business Journal's "Best Place to Work" in 2020, TechServe Alliance "Excellence" Award in 2020, and ClearlyRated's "Best in Staffing" Award in 2020.
"Congratulations to all of the Best Staffing Firm winners on this year's recognition," said Barry Asin, SIA President. "From communication and community to new ways of engaging their workforces, these organizations stand out in an especially turbulent year for their ability to keep staff and workers motivated, productive and feeling valued, and for their leadership in putting people first."
Close to 250 firms sought participation in the program this year, which was conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace, an Omaha, NE-based company. Internal employees at each firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories, focusing on items including teamwork, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits. To gather statistically sound results, participating companies must have reached a minimum level of participation. Companies were ranked in each category according to their overall score. Winners were chosen based entirely on the survey results.
