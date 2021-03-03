CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tennessee-based IT infrastructure and cybersecurity firm, InfoSystems, announced today that renowned business development leader, Chris Gilbert, has joined the team as Vice President of Sales. In his new position, Gilbert will spearhead InfoSystems' key growth initiatives across the United States.
"When you want to provide the best services and the best partnership to your customers, you hire the best people, and that's exactly what we've been able to do by bringing Chris on board," said Keith Hales, Chief Operating Officer at InfoSystems. "Chris' level of expertise and personality is a great fit for our leadership team, and he identified with our goals and mission immediately. I think I speak for the entire team when I say we're excited for him to be with us."
Mr. Gilbert began his career in information technology in 1987 with IBM while at the University of Georgia. During the three decades since, his work has included leading some of IBM's largest global accounts while earning numerous distinctions for his sales leadership and results. Mr. Gilbert is also a United States Navy Veteran and served during the Iraq War. At InfoSystems, he will lead the commercial sales team and expose and engage in growth strategies in various market segments within key partnerships.
"I am thrilled to join the leadership team at InfoSystems as we actively modernize our offerings and optimize our go-to-market portfolio," said Chris Gilbert. "InfoSystems was actually a partner client of mine in the past, and I look forward to engaging in their client-first culture."
About InfoSystems
Since 1994, InfoSystems has provided reliable IT solutions to build and maintain strong and secure systems for both SMB and enterprise organizations. Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, InfoSystems' trusted team of experts specialize in traditional infrastructure, IT optimization and cybersecurity services, as well as next-gen solutions such as hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. Learn more by visiting http://www.infosystems.biz.
