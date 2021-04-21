FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pentagon Final Mile is about change and reinvention. Pentagon has been founded to create customized supply chain solutions and meet business growth needs, with tomorrow's supply chain clients in mind. Central to Pentagon's mission is the understanding that legacy solutions lack the flexibility, scalability, sustainability, adaptability and resilience to meet consumer expectations and drive commercial success.
Pentagon's methodology results in a customized integrated, end-to-end supply chain solution. Using team collaboration, stakeholder engagement, state of the art proprietary technology, real-time operational and shipment visibility, data science, workforce planning, process automation, risk management, business continuity, machine learning and analytics, Pentagon will deliver for their clients.
The Pentagon Final Mile five founders bring over 175 years of supply chain experience and has built an ecosystem that provides expanded services across the United States. With an integrated network and a supply chain marketplace community for this ever-changing environment, Pentagon's clients maintain a competitive approach, gain wallet share and exceed customer expectations.
About Pentagon Final Mile
An integrated portfolio of transportation and logistics services that is customizable, flexible, efficient and designed to meet the ever-changing needs of today's supply chain clients. The Pentagon platform leverages technology, combined with a portfolio of transportation and logistics services designed to increase capacity, boost efficiency and provide the tools to improve operations, scalability, cost ratios and the overall customer experience. For more information visit the Pentagon Final Mile Website at: http://www.Pentagonfm.com
