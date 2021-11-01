OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Working together, Planet Bee, an NGO educating youngsters on the importance of bees, and CodeCrew, one of the fastest-growing email marketing agencies in California, is on a mission to use business for good, and get the word out far & wide on global issues that need attention now, not tomorrow, not next week.
Planet Bee, is working tirelessly to vocalize the drastic consequences of Colony Collapse Disorder, a phenomenon where most of the worker bees leave their colony, leaving behind the queen, food and a few nurse bees to care for the queen and other immature bees. This destabilizes the entire colony and can cause widespread economic losses and even food shortages, which is why Planet Bee is working so hard to prevent it.
Through CodeCrew's pro bono work with Planet Bee, and its full ownership of Planet Bee's email marketing program in 2021, Planet Bee is able to spread the word about the importance of bees, educate America's largest corporations and community leaders on how to help the bee populations in their area and more importantly, encourage the donations that will help this incredible organization continue their work. Focusing on younger generations, Planet Bee's email efforts also teach leaders of the future about the importance of bee populations and how to protect them, through children's learning programs, providing free resources to teachers and any interested party, and DIY hive kits for the aspiring beekeepers.
CodeCrew, in addition to its pro bono work with Planet Bee, also aims to plant over 2000 trees per year in its efforts to use business for good and create a more sustainable future for next generations. Tying in with its pro-bono NGO program where two organizations are carefully selected based on their impact each year to receive in-kind services of over $60,000 total, CodeCrew is the most environmentally-driven email marketing agency in the world today.
About CodeCrew
Based in Oakland California, CodeCrew is a full-service email marketing agency that provides strategy, design, content and implementation. From workflows and triggers based on client lifecycle management to advanced segmentation and reporting, CodeCrew uses data-driven decisions to drive consistent ROI. 1% For The Planet partners and genuinely kind human beings, they're welcoming you on their website, CodeCrew.us.
