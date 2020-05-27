LARGO, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manuel Suárez, CEO of the AGM Marketing agency, unveils revamped coaching program. This live weekly online business training is for entrepreneurs to master social media marketing so that they can stabilize and scale their businesses in any economy.
The Manuel Suárez Coaching program keeps entrepreneurs up to date on social media marketing and strategies by giving them live weekly interactive training sessions with an award-winning marketing agency owner and his top team members; all for less than the cost of a daily latte.
Visit www.ManuelSuárez.com/coaching for all the details.
The members of the Manuel Suárez Coaching program get immediate access to over 80 value-packed past training sessions as well as a vault of ads and campaign structures that have proved to be profitable. "Manuel breaks it all down in bite-sized chunks...his expertise and access to our community is worth your investment of time and money." - Leki Sisifa
This is perfect for the solo-preneur just getting started or large organizations that want to train their marketing teams in the latest social media strategies and tactics. In fact, Manuel uses his coaching to keep his own staff up to date, "I'm learning things about business they never taught me in school," says Ollie Rodriguez, COO of the company.
Each week Manuel and his team deliver actionable custom content and even offer full agency services for those who qualify.
AGM Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency that works with social media superstars Dr. Eric Berg and Frank Suárez and 23-time Grammy winner and keyboard virtuoso Chick Corea.
