MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021
JoynD, a unique new mobile app designed for live, direct business-to-consumer communication as an alternative to user-controlled review sites, offers a virtual glimpse into what's happening right now at a store, bar, restaurant, salon, or just about any place goods and services are traded.
JoynD gives business owners complete control over content and helps consumers—users of the app—to make informed choices about how where, when, and how they spend their money and time.
JoynD has an array of features to allow local businesses to connect to customers, be they long-time residents or tourists who just hit town.
UNIQUE, INSTANT BIZ-TO-CONSUMER MOBILE APP LAUNCHES
"Have You JoynD? Founder Lacey Arevalo"
JoynD Co-founder Leon Draper said, "Businesses are signing up and sending out reliable, instant updates to users, with total control over content with photos. No negative comments or unreliable reviews by third parties."
JoynD is a free download and completely free for users. Businesses can sign up for a free 30-day trial, and then opt for a no-contract. Visit http://www.joyndapp.com for more info
Please visit the JoynD website at joyndapp.com or download JoynD directly from the Apple Store - Link or Google Play Store - Link or head to joyndapp.com.
