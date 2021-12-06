BENICIA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Canyon Software announces that its NITRO Studio is now available to organizations using the Microsoft Office 365 GCC High (Government Community Cloud High).

Government agencies, defense contractors, and other entities that require the extra security provided by the GCC High now have an excellent no-code forms-and-workflow platform for building business process automation solutions.

Microsoft GCC High meets compliance requirements for FedRAMP High, including controls outlined in the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53. All Office 365 personnel that interact with the GCC High must pass substantial background checks. See this guide to GCC High for more details.

NITRO Studio already runs in the commercial Office 365 and the GCC (Government Community Cloud), as well as SharePoint 2013, 2016, and 2019 on-premises. With recent enhancements, NITRO Studio has been extended so that it also runs securely and efficiently in the GCC High environment.

The version of NITRO Studio for GCC High includes all of the many features that make NITRO one of the leading forms-and-workflow business process automation tools for Office 365, SharePoint, and Teams:

  •     Forms Designer & Visual Workflow Designer
  •     Full Microsoft Teams Integration with Chatbots and AI Services
  •     Custom Actions, Built-in Reporting, and Portal Interfaces

In addition, all of Crow Canyon Software's business applications, which run on NITRO Studio, are available in the GCC High. These include IT Help Desk, Asset Management, Equipment Tracking, Purchasing, HR Requests, Contract Management, and more.

With NITRO Studio now available to GCC High users, organizations can easily automate business processes and replace legacy systems, such as InfoPath, Lotus Notes, and Microsoft Access forms. Also, NITRO Studio has a rich integration story, allowing connectivity and interaction with a wide variety of data sources, line-of-business applications, and enterprise programs.

For more information and a demo, contact sales@crowcanyon.com or call 1 925 478-3110. Visit http://www.crowcanyon.com

Media Contact

Scott Restivo, Crow Canyon Software, 7077465272, scott.restivo@crowcanyon.com

 

SOURCE Crow Canyon Software

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.