NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The business process outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 40.16 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Business Process Outsourcing Market: Driver
The focus on reducing operational costs is driving the growth of the business process outsourcing market is. Operational costs refer to the cost involved in manufacturing goods and services, maintenance, and administration on a regular basis. BPOs help minimize operating costs and enhance business efficiency. They involve service aid for different business processes such as procurement, logistics, and customer care. Thus, organizations have started outsourcing their business processes and operations to focus on their core businesses. They need BPO services to increase market share, expand their customer base, and improve customer relationships. Logistics BPO outsourcing companies can help reduce operational costs by up to 70%. Logistics companies use third-party BPO providers to fuel revenue growth and attain operational efficiency at a reduced cost. These factors will have a positive impact on the global BPO market.
Business Process Outsourcing Market: Segmentation Analysis
By end-user, the business process outsourcing market has been segmented into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and others. The IT and telecommunication segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by technological advances, fast growth in data traffic, and growing demand for digital content and communication by consumers.
By geography, the business process outsourcing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for business process outsourcing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America, MEA, and APAC. The rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud computing solutions, social media, AI, and RPA will drive the business process outsourcing market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Business Process Outsourcing Market: Vendor Analysis
The business process outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Accenture Plc - It offers intelligent finance operations, marketing solutions and other services. The services are availed by SynOps. It helps create a data-driven operating model that connects intelligent technologies, talent, and data and analytics to provide real-time, actionable insights.
- Automatic Data Processing Inc. - The company offers payroll outsourcing, small business payroll and other services.
- Capgemini SE - The company offers supply chain management solutions. It includes a range of services integrating supply chain master data with planning, execution, and analytics. It offers finance and accounting solutions and other services.
Business Process Outsourcing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 40.16 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.53
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
