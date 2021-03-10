FREDERICK, Md., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A grant from The Frederick County Business Roundtable for Education Fund, one of more than 740 component funds of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, is providing support to the Youth Apprenticeship Program in Frederick County.
Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) was selected as one of two county school systems in Maryland to pilot the Youth Apprenticeship Program "Earn and Learn" program, which is now in 18 school districts across the state. Students work with a mentor in a state-approved industry to learn valuable skills and earn industry credentials while receiving high school credit. The program focuses on furthering education that leads to sustainable employment in manufacturing and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) occupations.
Olivia Sullivan, a senior at Tuscarora High School, is a youth apprentice at Frederick Health Hospital in its Biomedical Engineering Department. She is assisting with testing medical equipment and accessories such as pulse oximetry probes and electrocardiogram (ECG) lead wires with simulators, adding tracking tags to respiratory equipment, and assisting with preventative maintenance.
As a leader in grant and scholarship funding, The Community Foundation of Frederick County has given back more than $71 million to the community since 1986. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit http://www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
