IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stukent is on a mission to help educators help students help the world.
Stukent marketing simulations empower instructors to teach a subject's core principles and allow students to apply them through scenarios based on real-world experiences. Beginning March 19, 2021, Stukent is unveiling four new groundbreaking simulations:
1. Mimic Consumer Behavior
2. Mimic Digital Marketing Analytics
3. Mimic Market Research
4. Mimic Public Relations
Mimic Consumer Behavior delves into customer behavior theory and how to apply it in order to make ideal marketing decisions. Author Radhika Duggal says this of Mimic Consumer Behavior, "As an educator, I strongly advocate using Mimic Consumer Behavior as the heart of your Consumer Behavior course and using our sample syllabus to build your course around it. As a hiring manager, I know that simulations like this one can better prepare our students to take what they have learned in the classroom, apply it, learn from it, and because of this, be better prepared for jobs in the workforce." To learn more about, and request access to Mimic Consumer Behavior, you can visit https://www.stukent.com/higher-ed/consumer-behavior-bundle/.
Mimic Digital Marketing Analytics simulation is designed to give students confidence in their ability to make sound business decisions based on their analysis of datasets. Of the simulation, author Nathan David says, "That's the first component [of Mimic Digital Marketing Analytics]. It gives students tons of feedback and a lot of rounds so it allows them to interact and do A/B testing and make decisions based on the data they're seeing." Teachers can visit https://www.stukent.com/higher-ed/digital-marketing-analytics-bundle/ to request instructor access and review the key learning objectives for this simulation.
Mimic Market Research is unique in that it provides students with both the knowledge and the experience to address a company's research objectives. Author of Stukent's Market Research Essentials textbook, Steven Stromp, says of the new simulation, "Mimic Market Research is a comprehensive market research simulation. It follows the storyline of projects just like those I have managed in my career as a market researcher. It runs the full gamut of primary and secondary methods as well as qualitative and quantitative data collection and analysis. From proposal to strategic recommendations, students learn and demonstrate proper research techniques by experiencing all facets of a new product development research project. The feedback given to students after every round reinforces textbook concepts." Request instructor access to the simulation, visit: https://www.stukent.com/higher-ed/market-research-bundle/
Mimic Public Relations is crafted to teach students public relations best practices and fundamentals and allows them to apply what they learn in real-time. Alisa Agozzino, the co-author of Stukent's Public Relations Textbook, says this of the new simulation: "Finding a way to simulate what real-world PR might look like is tough… Mimic PR is the first of its kind that finally fills the real-world exercise gap while supplementing the PR textbook beautifully!" Teachers can request access and learn more about Mimic Public Relations by visiting https://www.stukent.com/higher-ed/public-relations-bundle/.
To sign up for free access to preview the new courseware and see a recording of Stukent's launch event, visit: https://www.stukent.com/new-products/.
Stukent, Inc. provides digital courseware for high schools and higher education while fulfilling its mission to help educators help students help the world. Stukent courseware — which has been used by over 5,000 instructors in over 50 countries — includes first-in-the-world simulations, continuously updated digital textbooks, and expert mentoring sessions by industry professionals.
Media Contact
Trevor Erikson, Stukent, +1 8557885368, trevor@stukent.com
SOURCE Stukent