Outsourcing payroll and other business tasks can be both expensive and time consuming for small to midsize companies. It's not often business owners can find a software that can tackle both payroll and accounting needs in one inexpensive software. With the latest ezAccounting software from Halfpricesoft.com, customers can switch to an in-house application that will calculate payroll and also assist in other aspects required by business owners such as accounts payable and receivables, print tax forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 as well as track expenses and many other features.
"Latest ezAccounting business software has everything a new business owner needs to tackle payroll and accounting tasks, in-house." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Fear not, ezAccounting offers a 30 day trial version to test for compatibility before buying. No buyers remorse! Visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp for the no cost or obligation test drive.
Features included but not limited to:
- Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
- Tracks income and expenses
- Generates estimates, invoices and receipts
- Prints checks and tracks transactions
- Manages purchase orders and bill paying
- Processes payroll checks for employees
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Pre printed Copy A required for W2 and W3)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Network version available
- Check validation not required
Priced at $159 for a single user version, ezAccounting software is affordable to grow with the business with network versions if needed. Customers are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
