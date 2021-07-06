LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those businesses seeking to increase customer engagement and facilitate internal processes with augmented and virtual reality technology now have the option to do so, thanks to the strategic alliance formed between R&L IT & Telecom Consultants and Chewed Pixel Studios. This collaboration enables the managed service provider and media enterprise company to directly offer its clients powerful AR or VR solutions that support its processes.
Chewed Pixel Studios, an award-winning studio based in Santa Clara, California, develops cutting-edge AR/VR services for companies around the globe. These services allow businesses to more effectively market their offerings, train their employees and engage their customers with digital "try before you buy" experiences. This offering matches perfectly with R&L's extensive array of premiere IT solution services which are designed for businesses of all sizes. By teaming up with Chewed Pixel Studios, R&L's offering will be further amplified, rounding out their line of services significantly. Today, thanks to this collaboration, businesses can now reach out directly to R&L for their AR and VR solution needs.
With the capabilities of AR being so wide-reaching, most industries can benefit from its use, particularly retail, real estate, food and dining, and manufacturing. By forming this strategic alliance, R&L IT & Telecom Consultants will be able to provide additional useful services to their clients, while Chewed Pixel Studios gains access to a new pool of clientele. "Virtually any business can utilize these new technologies, either for training staff, demoing products, or visualizing spaces before production even begins," says R&L CEO, Ron Klink. "We're excited to bring these capabilities to businesses nationwide."
Businesses interested in learning more about these services and solutions should reach out to R&L IT & Telecom Consultants by calling (718) 685-2959 or by visiting http://www.RandLConsultant.com.
Chewed Pixel Studios can be reached at (866) 991-3579 or by visiting http://www.ChewedPixelStudios.com.
