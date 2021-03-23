INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Butler University has selected national teacher and program evaluation software leader Standard For Success to track the progress of and provide feedback to candidates in Butler's Educational Leadership Principal Licensure program. The SFS Accreditation platform is designed to help colleges and universities collect data for accrediting bodies and track the progress of candidates throughout academic programs. It also serves as a resource to give feedback to candidates, thus increasing transparency in the feedback and growth process.
"Butler's EPPSP program focuses on continuous improvement and includes forward-thinking strategies to prepare future school leaders. Working with SFS provides customized software unique to the needs of our program to ultimately drive performance," Dr. Deb Lecklider, Director, Experiential Program for Preparing School Principals (EPPSP), Butler University, College of Education.
Dr. Dianna Whitlock, vice president of higher education solutions for SFS, said that the advantage of the SFS accreditation product is its ease of use and ability to sort large quantities of data to deliver actionable insights. "Collecting data is only one step in tracking performance," Whitlock said. "The SFS accreditation product provides academic leaders with a clear picture of where their candidates are in their educational journey, as well as guides them in making data-driven programming decisions. We are excited to work with Butler University in supporting future school leaders."
About Standard For Success
Recently featured in the Inc 5000 list as the 55th fastest growing company in the Education sector, Standard For Success is the award-winning provider of education evaluation and feedback software tools and services. Founded in 2011 by former classroom teachers, SFS is now used by educators in 38 states, the District of Columbia as well as schools in Canada, Australia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Convenient, easy to use and customizable, Standard for Success is quickly becoming the performance and program evaluation tool of choice for educators in schools across the globe while bringing value-added resources to schools to help develop better teachers, better students, and a better world.
