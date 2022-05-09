Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, has been selected as the winner of the "Best New Ultrasound Solution" award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Butterfly's groundbreaking ultrasound solution, Butterfly iQ+, is the world's only ultrasound transducer that can perform whole-body imaging in a single, handheld probe. Powered by Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly enables the acquisition of imaging information from an affordable, powerful device that fits in a healthcare professional's pocket with a unique combination of cloud-connected software, professional services, and hardware technology that is easily accessed through a mobile app.
Fusing semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cloud technology, Butterfly iQ+ is designed to enable the practical application of ultrasound information into the clinical workflow. Once connected to a compatible iOS or Android device, users can select from six imaging modes and 20+ presets with the swipe of a finger before scanning. The device's Needle Viz™ and unique dual-imaging mode helps with accuracy and control when performing intricate in-plane procedures such as vascular access, nerve blocks and musculoskeletal injections¹. Additionally, its patented on-chip digital micro-beamforming enables 15 percent faster frame rates and 60 percent faster pulse repetition frequency².
"We are honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for our Butterfly iQ+ innovation," said Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and CEO of Butterfly Network. "Butterfly's transformational role of bringing ultrasound information into the clinical workflow in a practical way continues to gain traction and is increasingly enabling more informed care decisions across the healthcare ecosystem. Our team is committed to bringing Butterfly to the pockets of clinicians everywhere, so in time it can become an advanced clinical assessment tool that is as ubiquitous as the stethoscope."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"Research³ has shown that the use of point of care imaging in primary care settings results in a change in diagnosis and a change in care management across almost half of all patients," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "With Butterfly, clinicians aim to address this issue head-on with greater insights to aid in early detection and diagnosis—ultimately accelerating and improving treatment. Having an easily accessible, easy-to-use, AI-enabled imaging tool in the pocket of every practitioner means more informed, better decisions can be made earlier in care, every time. Congratulations to Butterfly Network for being our choice for 'Best New Ultrasound Solution' and ushering in a new era of healthcare with scalable, affordable point-of-care ultrasound."
Additionally, Butterfly Blueprint™ is Butterfly Network's system-wide platform designed to support the scaled deployment of ultrasound across hospitals and health systems. Butterfly Blueprint is complemented with optional services including Caption Health's AI-guided software, which empowers healthcare professionals without sonography expertise to capture and interpret cardiac ultrasound images for earlier disease detection and better patient management. Butterfly Blueprint's device-agnostic software integrates with non-Butterfly devices, as well as with other clinical and administrative systems including the PACS and EMR.
To learn more about the impact of Butterfly technology and to view a demo of Butterfly iQ+, visit: https://www.butterflynetwork.com.
¹Not all Butterfly iQ+ features are available in all countries.
²Compared to Butterfly's first generation iQ. For more information, please visit: https://www.butterflynetwork.com/iq
³Aakjær Andersen C, Brodersen J, Davidsen AS, et al Use and impact of point-of-care ultrasonography in general practice: a prospective observational study. BMJ Open 2020;10:e037664.
####
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
About Butterfly Network
Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for trained healthcare professionals only.
Media Contact
James Johnson, MedTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, jjohnson@medtechbreakthrough.com
SOURCE MedTech Breakthrough