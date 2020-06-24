New designation will drive company governance and ensure that its focus on driving positive community impact stands on equal footing with delivering returns to shareholders - The US-based payments company is first to achieve Public Benefit Corp. (PBC) status in the fast-growing 'Buy Now, Pay Later' sector; - Becoming a PBC signifies that a company not only delivers shareholder profit but also creates a positive impact on the community at large; - The PBC designation formally aligns Sezzle's long-stated mission of "Financially empowering the next generation" with its corporate governance charter; and - Sezzle is joining the ranks of nearly 4,000 other PBCs across the U.S., including well-known brands such as Patagonia, Allbirds, and Athleta, which have adapted their own corporate charters to place equal importance on both community benefit and shareholder ROI.