Retailers using Sezzle's payment platform are stepping up big to help communities in need across Canada during the pandemic
MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) The highest-rated, interest-free digital payment solution, Sezzle™, is extending its gratitude to its many Canadian retail partners for their empathic responses to communities in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has had a dramatic effect on traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, many of Sezzle's eCommerce retail partners across Canada are experiencing something of a boon, as consumer shopping habits have shifted online. Sezzle's 'buy now, pay later' (BNPL) platform has been at the center of this change in consumer spending behavior. Amid the pandemic, Sezzle has been delighted to see its Canadian retail partners Vessi, Peace Collective, and Vitaly take on mission-driven initiatives to serve their communities.
"Reinvesting in our community is a pillar of our company's success," observed Patrick Chan, the General Manager for Sezzle's Canadian operations. "We are excited to recognize these exceptional merchant partners. Sezzle is proud to congratulate our Canadian retailers who have upped their commitment to supporting their communities during these unique times."
Vessi, an eco-friendly, waterproof sneaker company based in Vancouver, has been consistently recognized for its commitment to helping those in need by launching its "Choose What You Pay" campaign. The initiative kicked off on March 27th and gives customers the option to select the price they are willing to pay, with 100% of profits earmarked to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.
Vessi's "Choose What You Pay" program has raised funding to purchase more than 400,000 FDA-approved face masks that are going to hospitals and frontline medical workers in both the U.S. and Canada," said Gabriel Dias, Digital Marketing Director, at Vessi. "We're also donating $100,000 to fund local community projects like delivering groceries, 3D printing PPE, and more." Vessi has been a Sezzle merchant partner since April 2020.
Peace Collective is a Toronto-based apparel company focused on the mission of giving that has been on Sezzle's payments platform since March, 2020. The eCommerce retailer celebrates authenticity and empowerment and has shown tremendous commitment to its community as the economic crisis stemming from the pandemic has unfolded. Peace Collective has been working on a host of initiatives aimed at mitigating the impacts of COVID-19.
"We have several mission-driven programs we are using to help those impacted by coronavirus," said Lisa Diep, Operations & Strategy, at Peace Collective. "For every garment sold from our 'Home Is' collection, our team donates the equivalent of three meals to local food banks. Additionally, in partnership with Budweiser, the proceeds from our 'Capsule' collection are donated to the Canadian Red Cross."
"For our most recent program, 'Buy One, Give One,' we have been donating one face mask to a frontline worker in need for every purchase," added Diep. "We would not have been able to make a huge impact on these initiatives without Sezzle. It's helped us raise awareness and reach a larger audience in the Sezzle community."
Vitaly, operated by Toronto-based jewelry brand house, Compound Studio, is another of Sezzle's Canadian retail partners that has shown a steadfast commitment to stepping up to support frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic.
"After the COVID-19 pandemic hit North America, Compound launched an initiative to donate masks to hospitals and healthcare workers for every order placed on their online stores," commented Joe Cornfield, Vitaly's Director of Marketing. "Kickstarted by our own initial $10,000 donation, Compound was able to raise $55,000 to donate masks to those in need."
These are only three from a long list of companies across Canada using Sezzle that are stepping up in ways big and small to support those on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic, and those most in need during the pandemic. Sezzle thanks its merchant partners for their contributions to their community during these unprecedented times.
