AUSTIN, Texas, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyDRM announced today the general availability of BuyDRM's industry-leading content protection platform, KeyOS, in Google Cloud. This alliance with Google Cloud allows companies in the media, telecommunications and entertainment verticals to deliver end-to-end VoD and broadcast-quality live video solutions with KeyOS in the Google Cloud.
A variety of Media & Entertainment technologies from BuyDRM including the MultiPack Utility, MultiKey Service and Server, the MultiScreener platform, the MultiPlay SDKs and the WebPlay SDK are now available in the Google Cloud. As part of this deployment, BuyDRM's imminent new MultiMark™ watermarking service and server are also Google Cloud-ready and in alpha trials.
To provide "Google Cloud DRM," the MultiKey Server is available as a Docker image for deployment on a client's instances of Google Compute Engine while the MultiKey Service is available as an "all-Google Cloud" offering running solely in Google Cloud regions around the world. The MultiKey Service and Server both utilize client's DRM certificates from Apple, Google and Microsoft to enable true consumer-compatible DRM for media & entertainment offerings.
BuyDRM has done an initial integration of the KeyOS MultiPack Utility with the Google Cloud Transcoder API and will continue to advance this integration as the Transcoder API evolves in the coming quarters. Today, BuyDRM's MultiScreener platform runs exclusively on Google Cloud as an end-to-end video screener, digital dailies, voter and marketing video platform.
"Companies like BuyDRM are driving media, telecommunications and entertainment companies to securely move their video workflows to the cloud" said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships, at Google. "BuyDRM's KeyOS Platform addresses the studio DRM mandate and offers a variety of complementary technologies to speed video workflows in the Google Cloud."
"KeyOS has been integrated across the Google Cloud landscape to connect all of the various points in a truly secure video workflow in the cloud," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO. "As a very large distributor of Google Widevine globally, we intend to draw on our 20+ years of experience in the M&E business to power our clients' success stories in Google Cloud."
ABOUT BUYDRM
BuyDRM™ is a leading provider of Digital Rights Management and Content Security Services for the entertainment, enterprise and transportation industries. Since the turn of the century, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands.
OTT operators, television networks, movie studios, gaming sites and premium content distributors use the BuyDRM award-winning KeyOS Multi-DRM Platform to provide robust content security for their streaming and downloadable video. Customers include Academy of Motion Picture Sciences and Arts (AMPAS), ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Blizzard, EPIX, FuboTV, Rakuten Viki, Sony New Media Solutions, RedBox, Showtime, TubiTV, Udemy, and Zee5.
For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com
Media Contact
Hunter Levy, BuyDRM, +1.512.377.1340, hunter@keyos.com
SOURCE BuyDRM