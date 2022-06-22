FAST and AVOD Services Positioned for Growth
AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyDRM announced today the selection of the KeyOS Multi-DRM platform to provide streaming security for Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform.
Samsung TV Plus provides users of Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy devices the ability to watch more than 200 channels and growing of live, on-demand content across 23 countries.
KeyOS is an award-winning, content security platform for premium video content with studio-approved multi-DRM and watermarking technologies that safeguard the distribution of high-value video content.
"Samsung TV Plus has a strong position in the AVOD (Ad-Supported Video on Demand) marketplace with some of the most popular content, which is easily available to stream on consumers' smart TVs and mobile devices," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO & Founder. "As the global leader in streaming security for AVOD, BuyDRM is proud to deliver to such a leading global brand the DRM necessary to continue to scale its superior AVOD platform."
"BuyDRM and OVHcloud are uniquely positioned to serve the high-availability and scaling needs that Samsung TV Plus requires," said Thierry Souche, CTO at OVHcloud, the parent company of BuyDRM. "With BuyDRM and OVHcloud at the helm, Samsung TV Plus can focus on scaling their reach while ensuring its streaming security."
"The global AVOD market is set to expand significantly over the next five years. Consumers will increasingly turn to free-to-access content, which also turns up the heat on the SVOD players. Content protection will be key, making DRM increasingly critical," said Alex Davies, Senior Analyst at Rethink TV, the video research and consulting wing of Rethink Technology Research.
About BuyDRM
BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of Content Security Services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. As an OVHcloud company, BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology.
With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), AMPAS (The Academy), Crackle Plus, Daily Rounds, Deluxe Digital, EPIX, FuboTV, Funimation, Rakuten Viki, Redbox, Samsung, SBS Belgium, Sinclair Digital, TubiTV and Zee5.
For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com/
About OVHcloud
OVHcloud is a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centers across four continents. For more than 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain — from the design of its servers, to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers its customers latest-generation solutions combining performance, price predictability, and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.
For more information, please visit https://corporate.ovhcloud.com/en/
