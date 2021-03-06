AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buyer's Guide continued its tradition of giving back to the local community with a 4th quarter donation to an Austin-based charitable organization.
"The Buyer's Guide team is thrilled to be able to support critical nonprofit organizations in the Austin area. Giving back to our local community is part of the mission of our site and we look forward to doing even more for these organizations in the years to come," said Katy Hall, Chief Operating Officer of BuyersGuide.org.
The charity recipient invests over $75 million each year into health initiatives throughout Central Texas, making it one of the largest health foundations in the United States. The donation from Buyer's Guide will be used to address pressing health challenges throughout the community.
Buyer's Guide offers an innovative platform that uses algorithms to sort through thousands of user decisions, allowing them to provide customers with superior product recommendations and insights to make smarter purchasing decisions. Comparing hundreds of products and services, BuyersGuide.org is available to users at https://buyersguide.org. Each quarter, Buyer's Guide donates a portion of its profits to a charity selected by its employees. Past recipients have included the Austin Food Bank, the ASPCA, UNICEF, and the Red Cross.
Charities that would like to be considered for a quarterly grant from Buyer's Guide can learn more by sending an email to charitypartnerships@buyersguide.org.
Media Contact
Chet Hall, Buyer's Guide, +1 5129611233, partners@buyersguide.org
SOURCE Buyer's Guide