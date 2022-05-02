BVI IAC further reaffirms commitment to diverse representation of the international business community
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre (BVI IAC), an independent not-for-profit institution serving the demands for dispute resolution in the international business community, today announced the constitution of its Arbitration Committee per Annex D of the 2021 BVI IAC Arbitration Rules.
The 22-member committee represents five different regions of the globe: Caribbean, Americas, Europe, Africa & Middle East, and Asia, complementing the skillset and diversity of the BVI International Arbitration Centre Panel. The newly formed committee key roles include providing recommendation of arbitrators for appointment, deciding on challenges of arbitrators and requests for joinder and consolidation. The Arbitration Committee will oversee the consistent application of the 2021 BVI IAC Arbitration Rules.
"I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed President of the British Virgin Island International Arbitration Centre, Arbitration Committee," said Shan Greer, President of the Arbitration Committee. "I want to thank François Lassalle and his team for placing their faith in me. As a Caribbean arbitration professional, I am fortunate to have witnessed the growth of the Centre from its inception. Over the past five years, it has played a key role in both developing arbitration in the Caribbean and profiling the British Virgin Islands as a seat for international arbitration. I look forward to playing my part in its continued development as an emerging player in the arbitration market."
"The British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre is pleased to welcome these 14 outstanding women and eight distinguished men to the Arbitration Committee," said François Lassalle, the Centre's Chief Executive Officer. "They bring a wealth of experience and the cultural diversity and nuance needed by an arbitration centre operating globally."
The 22-member Arbitration Committee of the BVI International Arbitration Centre are:
- Prof. Albert Fiadjoe, Member
- Angeline Welsh, Member
- Apoorva J. Patel, Member
- Bertha Cooper-Rousseau, Member
- Christian Albanesi, Member
- Christine Artero, Vice-President
- Dancia Penn OBE QC, Vice-President
- Emilia Onyema, Member
- Funke Adekoya, Member
- Dr. Jane Fedotova, Member
- Dr. Karim Youssef, Member
- Katharine Menendez de la Cuesta, Member
- Loretta Malintoppi, Member
- Maria Irene Perruccio, Member
- Nhu-Hoang Tran Thang, Member
- Peter Ferrer, Member
- Shan Greer, President
- Sherlin Tung, Member
- Tana'ania Small Davis QC, Member
- Thomas Granier, Vice-President
- Timur Aitkulov, Member
- Victor Bonnin Reynes, Member
About the British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre
The BVI IAC was established to meet the rapidly evolving dispute resolution needs of arbitration users worldwide. The Centre meets the demands of the international business community for a neutral, impartial, efficient, and reliable dispute resolution institution in the Caribbean, Latin America and at the cross-roads of the Americas. The BVI offers a quality legal framework and a stable political environment as a British Overseas Territory Party to the New York Convention. Users of the BVI IAC arbitration clause benefit from arbitration-friendly legislations that improve ease of business and support. The BVI IAC Panel includes arbitrators from over 40 countries, speaking more than 20 languages, and is one of the most gender-diverse panels in the world. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and the flexibility to meet the unique requirements of any virtual arbitration, BVI IAC offers world-class facilities for conducting arbitral hearings. For more information, please visit http://www.bviiac.org.
