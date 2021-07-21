AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leveraging nearly two decades of sustained growth in the San Francisco area, BVOH Search and Consulting is expanding to Austin.
One of the country's leading providers of accounting and finance placement and consulting services, BVOH brings its proven techniques and industry expertise to help Austin's technology companies create total workforce solutions. BVOH tailors and executes tactics that match Austin businesses with the established accounting professionals and promising University of Texas graduates they need to help their businesses succeed.
Founded in 2004, BVOH has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing award for six consecutive years.
"This is the ideal time to expand to Austin, coinciding with our continued Bay Area success, the resurgent Texas economy, and a tight labor market. By forging lasting relationships with Austin's vibrant business community, we are dedicated to helping companies attract the best talent while placing professionals in their dream jobs," said BVOH Founder and Managing Partner Leslie Boudreaux, herself a proud Texas Longhorn, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University's prestigious business school. "We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the last 17 years for some of the most disruptive companies in Silicon Valley and look forward to the new opportunities awaiting us in Silicon Hills."
Boudreaux founded BVOH on the principles of Passion and Purpose, which continue to drive the company's strategy. Boudreaux believes her recruiters' "industry insider" status enables them to accurately vet candidates and place them in jobs where they can thrive, and their employers can prosper.
"We have built a reputation as the most knowledgeable partner in the finance and accounting recruitment niche," Boudreaux said. "Sixty five percent of our internal staff come from accounting and finance backgrounds," she said. "They have been on the front lines and can identify the skills and cultural fit that assures a compatible client-candidate match."
A certified woman-owned business founded in 2004, BVOH is a boutique recruiting and placement firm specializing in accounting and finance. Serving the world's most disruptive companies, our success comes from our years of experience in the industry, a genuine understanding of the needs of our clients and a sincere desire to build lasting relationships.
