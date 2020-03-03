24By7Security named GOLD Winner in the 16th Annual Info Security Awards

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, 24By7Security has won the distinguished Gold Award in HIPAA Compliance from Info Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide.
In addition, the premier cybersecurity and compliance advisory firm, 24By7Security, won a Bronze Award in the Company of the Year Category for Security Services.
These prestigious global awards celebrate cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.
"We are beyond delighted to be awarded as industry leaders for what we do, not only once, but twice this year," says Rema Deo, Managing Director and CEO. "Winning the Gold Award in HIPAA Compliance for three years in a role is a testament to our dedication and expertise. It is an honor to receive this accomplishment alongside so many talented industry professionals."
The good news comes as the company continues to see double-digit growth in both cybersecurity and compliance consulting practices.
"Teamwork makes the dream work," says Sanjay Deo, Founder and President of 24By7Security. "Our trusted team of experts has more than 100 cumulative years of experience in the cybersecurity field. It is because of them, and our happy clients, that we are bringing home the Bronze Award for Security Services."
A committee of more than 35 judges, hailing from across the globe, evaluated the candidates in the judging process.
About 24By7Security, Inc.
24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are heavily regulated such as Healthcare, Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53. To learn more, visit www.24By7Security.com.
#DontRiskITSecureIT
