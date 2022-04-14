Combined Solution Blends Environmental Intelligence with Industrial Odor Mitigation
BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Byers Scientific, a globally recognized leader in odor mitigation systems, recently announced its strategic partnership with Envirosuite, a global leader in providing environmental intelligence for the monitoring of industrial and agricultural emissions.
Through the partnership, Byers Scientific customers are able to monitor, model and visualize emissions in real-time for making truly informed decisions about odor mitigation strategies, and what equipment is needed to address the odor issue.
"We have long admired Envirosuite's innovative and advanced platform and viewed its capability as a common sense combination with our own odor mitigation equipment and strategies," said Marc Byers, Byers Scientific President & Founder. "The opportunity to combine these offerings creates an industrial dream-team and provides the market with the most comprehensive odor management system available."
The combined offering provides the best-in-class Byers' odor control systems and Envirosuite's EVS Omnis platform to address complex odor and emissions problems for companies in the Industrial, Waste and Wastewater sectors. The combined solution will allow companies to monitor, manage and control odor and emissions, and the technology is anticipated to accelerate market opportunities for both companies.
"We're excited to expand our opportunity potential with Byers Scientific, especially in the Waste sector where odor management and mitigation are a significant challenge in the United States," said Jason Cooper, Envirosuite CEO. "Having already partnered on two projects, we're confident that the combined offering will help accelerate our growth in the waste and commercial agriculture sectors."
Byers offers an odor control solution that combines custom-designed and manufactured equipment optimized with Cloud-based (IIoT) SCADA technology that has been successfully deployed in the waste and commercial agriculture space across North America. Byers' odor mitigation strategies are informed by input from its research division, Byers Emissions Analysis ('BEA'). Combining Byers' research-driven control technology with EVS Omnis allows companies to model, predict, and mitigate odor and emissions while preserving critical community relationships.
Envirosuite's end-to-end solutions are built around the power of prediction, with hyper-localized meteorological (MET) forecasting, proprietary algorithms, real-time data and actionable insights. This provides a single source of truth for all environmental data on a secure and 24/7-accessible platform.
For example, by mapping and monitoring the direction of wind, operators can more precisely identify those communities potentially impacted by their facility's operations. Utilizing Envirosuite's reverse trajectory modeling, it is possible to accurately determine the true location of an odor source – allowing for transparency and faster resolution of complaints.
The parties are already engaged in landfill projects in Washington and North Carolina as well as commercial cannabis projects in California. To learn more about the partnership, please click here.
About Byers Scientific
Byers Scientific is a globally recognized leader in the odor mitigation industry and believes that clean air is a basic human right. They provide custom-engineered, patented solutions to improve Indoor Air Quality and mitigate odor supported by data-driven emissions analysis and scalable Cloud-based technology. Learn more at byers-scientific.com
About Envirosuite
Envirosuite (ASX:EVS) is a global leader in environmental intelligence and is a trusted partner to the world's leading industry operators in aviation, mining & industrial, waste and water.
Envirosuite is an ASX All Technology Index company and ranked 12th in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 winners.
Envirosuite's proprietary software combines leading-edge science and innovative technology with industry expertise to produce predictable and actionable insights, allowing customers to optimise their operations, whilst remaining compliant and managing their environmental impact. Learn more at http://www.envirosuite.com
Media Contact
Matthew Langan, L&R Communications, 2022623340, matt@landrcomm.com
SOURCE Byers Scientific