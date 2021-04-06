ANDOVER, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company") today announced that it will issue its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2021 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, before the financial markets open. Management will conduct a conference call that day at 9:00 am ET to review these results.
Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (201) 493-6744 or (877) 445-9755. Please call in ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Byrna Technologies call. The question and answer portion of the call will be open to industry research analysts.
To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the call, please visit www.byrna.com ten minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the Investors section to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on Byrna Technologies' website for thirty days.
About Byrna Technologies Inc.
Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal protection solutions. The Company's Byrna HD personal security device is a state of the art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. The Byrna HD is engineered with patented designs and proprietary parts. Unlike less-lethal alternatives such as pepper spray and stun guns, the Byrna HD has an effective range of up to 60 feet and includes easily reloadable magazines that can hold multiple .68 caliber hard kinetic rounds or chemical irritant and pepper rounds designed to stop an assailant without loss of life or permanent injury. To purchase Byrna products, please visit the Company's website or one of its authorized dealers.
