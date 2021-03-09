MIAMI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and CPA.com announced their 2021 cohort for their startup accelerator program, which includes ByteChek, a SaaS company founded to automate IT and System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 audits. The AICPA and CPA.com Startup Accelerator helps grow startups throughout the accounting ecosystem so innovators and cutting-edge solutions can help transform the CPA profession. ByteChek has become the first cybersecurity and IT audit-focused company to be selected for the accelerator program since its inception in 2017.
ByteChek's platform helps establish security programs for companies of all sizes, automate cybersecurity readiness assessments, and complete SOC 2 audits faster – all from a single platform.
With ByteChek, companies can quickly build their information security policy from the ground up utilizing the ByteChek information security policy generator. The ByteChek platform then connects with the applications companies use every day to eliminate evidence collection and vague auditor requests.
ByteChek takes a future-ready approach for their solution to help an industry that is rapidly changing in the way that SOC 2 and other audits are being conducted. ByteChek's solutions also include cybersecurity advisory and SOC 2 assessment services which leverage the combined 30+ years of audit and cybersecurity experience of the ByteChek leadership team.
"To our advantage, we have a CPA leading the company that also has a background in SOC 2 examinations. We took this knowledge and experience and applied it not only to the platform itself but how we approach showing and providing information to the CPA auditors who need to rely on it."
- Jeff Cook, CPA, Co-Founder and CFO
Being a part of the AICPA and CPA.com's 2021 startup accelerator program will help move ByteChek forward knowing that they are on the cutting edge of what the profession needs.
"We're honored that ByteChek was selected as part of the 2021 AICPA and CPA.com cohort. Being a part of this program demonstrates our commitment to the CPA community and advancing the profession."
- AJ Yawn, Co-Founder and CEO
ABOUT
ByteChek is a SaaS company developed to help our clients and their auditors make the assessment process easier. We built our product, processes, and reports with our expertise in mind. Our platform encompasses all of this to achieve our goal – to make compliance suck less.
