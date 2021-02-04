FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The past year has created a wave of content consumption changes across job levels and industries and has impacted the demand generation process.
Through a sample data set of over 200,000 first-party data contacts across 500 industries for the latter six months of 2020, Bython Media's 2021 State of B2B Demand Generation & Content Trends report reveals some interesting B2B demand generation insights. The information gathered in this report is based on real engagements (downloads, clicks, and opens) from various B2B professionals.
Here are some of the key insights generated from the report:
- The United States dominated content consumption channels from July 2020 to December 2020 by a large margin.
- Professionals at the manager level are proving to be critically important in companies' decision-making processes.
- Information technology roles consumed content by an overwhelming majority in both quarters, suggesting that technology played an even more critical role in keeping companies and their employees connected.
- Digital transformation and artificial intelligence were the most searched for topics suggesting the need for organizations to pivot and make strategic changes in their operations and strategy.
"Targeting proper job level is critical," Tom Buckley, Senior Director of Sales at Bython Media, notes. "First-party data and our experience confirm that campaigns should virtually always include manager-level positions. The role of the manager, even in larger companies, invariably involves influence at a minimum and decision making at a level that cannot be ignored."
"B2B teams are looking to accelerate their ABM campaigns by gathering deeper insights on buyer intent, challenges, and the timeframe for making a decision," Sitanshu Singh, Manager of Data Services at Bython Media, said. "While many marketers are still relying on traditional channels for acquisition, it is encouraging to see a growing number of partners with third-party providers for data enrichment, cleansing, and maintenance."
The 2021 State of B2B Demand Generation & Content Trends report aims to give demand generation professional and B2B marketers a well-rounded perspective and understanding of how industries are changing and significant content trends to keep in mind as processes and strategies evolve throughout 2021.
