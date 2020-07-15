CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The national consumer brands agency C.A. Fortune continues to invest in forward-thinking services for their clients and customers as they announce their latest equity deal with retail activation company, Observa. As experts in data driven audits, merchandising, and sell-in services, they offer a hybrid model of AI technology and a boots-on-the-ground workforce which allows C.A. Fortune to further drive ROI for their clients.
Founded in 2015, Observa is an industry leader in driving retail sales insights. Through image recognition, clients are able to see their on-shelf products through the lens of their customers, including product availability, pricing, and promotions. With Observa's global crowd of over 200,000 "Observers," they're able to provide real-time retail data in diverse geographic regions, reaching all 50 states across all trade channels, giving clients unparalleled access to what is happening with their products at the point of sale.
"We continuously build out information services so we can do a better job for our clients executing in the field, with focus on driving consumer engagement, higher sales, and maximizing trade spend ROI," says CEO and Co-Founder, Hugh Holman. "Through our equity relationship with C.A. Fortune, the opportunities are endless. Together we're focusing on tools to make sure brands are able to optimize store execution in ways that speak directly to their customers."
With recent shifts in retail over these past several months, Observa has adapted to meet the changing needs of brands and consumers. Recognizing the reduction of demos due to new safety protocols, they have introduced a digital sampling initiative that drives consumers to purchase and write real reviews on their social media accounts, expanding beyond their field team curations. Moving forward, Observa will invest in AI components to reduce field labor, demo capabilities, and additional field activation services as they continue to optimize retail execution for clients.
"We're thrilled to be taking our partnership with Observa to the next level in order to continue providing progressive, technology-based solutions for our clients through real-time data," says Jaime Frye, Chief Sales Officer at C.A. Fortune. "It's our strong belief this is where most customers/retailers are headed for the future of in-store work, putting us on the cutting edge of retail execution."
With this relationship, C.A. Fortune looks forward to bringing all retail activation capabilities in-house. C.A. Activate, the retail activation pillar of the organization, offers a breadth of services including merchandising support, shelf maintenance, new item/display sell-ins, product demos, and more. In partnering with Observa, C.A. Fortune will be able to offer additional solutions to clients while driving down costs.
"C.A. Fortune is excited to invest in Observa's innovative thinking and AI capabilities," says CEO and Managing Partner at C.A. Fortune, Tyler Lowell. "We tested the gig economy in a prior relationship, and due to our enormous success, we decided to make a big investment into this platform that aligns seamlessly with our growth strategy. As we continue to adapt and shift for our clients' needs in the current landscape, we're eager to add in next-level technology to provide those dynamic solutions moving forward."
About C.A. Fortune
Founded in 1983, C.A. Fortune is a leading, privately held, full-service consumer brands sales and marketing agency. With nationwide coverage, the company offers clients a comprehensive solution — including sales management, an outsourced sales accelerator, marketing and branding, insights, retail activation, and digital and e-comm services. C.A. Fortune is headquartered in Chicago and has regional offices across the country.
To learn more, visit www.CAFortune.com.
