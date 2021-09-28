PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group today announced that Cécilia Manget has joined the company as Head of Foodservice Europe. In her new role, Cecilia will oversee the continuing development of the company's foodservice practice, and the expansion of NPD's ongoing tracking of the foodservice markets throughout Europe. NPD offers its services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Prior to joining NPD, Cécilia spent 18 years at Nielsen, which included 15 years in the global fast-moving consumer goods industry. In her last role at Nielsen, she was Global Client Business Partner with accountability for five of the company's largest manufacturer accounts across all regions and practice areas. She was also an active member of the employee resource group Women in Nielsen (WIN), and the LEAD Network, dedicated to the retention and advancement of women in the retail and consumer goods industry in Europe.
"Cécilia takes great pride in her ability to inspire and motivate others. Her extensive experience managing both global and local teams, as well as leading and negotiating multi-country pitches, will be invaluable as we work to expand our global Foodservice business," said Gerhard Hausruckinger, Group President, Europe and APAC, The NPD Group.
Cecilia's direct reports include NPD's Foodservice Europe country leads, covering United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, and Spain. She is based in NPD's La Defense office outside of Paris, and reports to Hausruckinger.
"NPD has been partnering for many years with the foodservice industry, including operators, manufacturers, distributors, aggregators, and others. Yet, with consumers' habits drastically changing, our ambition now is to ramp up our data and tools to provide a unified vision for this industry throughout the countries we service in Europe," said Manget.
