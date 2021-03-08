LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CÎROC and Combs Enterprises are proud to announce the continuation of its Empowered Women platform. Empowered Women, first launched in 2016 by Combs Enterprises' women-led executive team, uplifts, spotlights, and raises a glass to honor an eclectic and dynamic group of entrepreneurs, creatives, and businesswomen.
This year, CÎROC and Combs Enterprises partnered with Culture Creators, a cultural connectivity organization that aims to spotlight the contributions of individuals who have shaped the global view of Black culture.
To further amplify the initiative, fittingly launched during Women's History Month, Empowered Women will honor 50 successful women and share the narratives that formed them. Championing discussions around the value of mentorship, allyship, and leadership, Empowered Women highlights the importance of celebrating the current and uplifting the next generation of fearless leaders. Honorees represent five categories including social impact, technology, entertainment, art and style, and business.
CÎROC, Combs Enterprises and Culture Creators will spotlight the honorees beginning in March and culminating this spring. The series will include custom digital content and exclusive honoree interviews shared via Culture Creators' platforms, curated vodka cocktails and an exclusive media partnership with women's lifestyle publication, ELLE Magazine.
"It is an honor to continue to build and strengthen the 'Empowered Women' platform alongside Culture Creators and ELLE Magazine," says Ingrid Best, Vice President of Global Marketing, Spirits, Combs Enterprises. "As a Black woman, it is my personal and professional mission to honor those who are breaking boundaries, while also providing a platform for us to continue to do the important work of mentoring and showing up for the next generation. We hope this program encourages young, budding professionals to push boundaries and redefine the status quo in their respective industries."
The first round of March 2021 honorees is below, representing the industry leaders paving the way for future generations.
Empowered Women Honorees - March 2021:
- Valeshia Butterfield-Jones
- Sarah Jakes Roberts
- Stephanie L. Young
- Brianna Agyemang
- Jamila Thomas
- Vanessa Garrison
- T. Morgan Dixon
- Yvette Noel Schure
- IMAN
- Fadia Kader
- Alencia Johnson
- Adrienne Lofton
- Caroline Yim
- Dawn Dickson
- Donna Stewart
- Heather Lowery
- Morgan DeBaun
Joi Brown, Founder and CEO of Culture Creators commented, "I started Culture Creators because I envisioned a platform that gives individuals who push the culture forward and strive for inclusion their flowers while they are still here, while continuing to develop the next generation of leaders. Partnering with like-minded visionaries at CÎROC to bring Empowered Women to life marries the spirit of celebration and mentorship."
As part of its mission to propel Black culture, Culture Creators has consistently celebrated the accomplishments of key luminaries across a broad spectrum of industries, including entertainment, fashion, finance, technology, business and more. The Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch, Culture Creators' annual signature event, exemplifies this mission and has previously honored Sylvia Rhone, Byron Allen, Marsai Martin, Jemele Hill, Kenya Barris, Charles D. King and the late Andre Harrell, to name a few. In 2019, Culture Creators launched the first-ever C2 Summit, a platform that targets students of color across all universities and provides interactive educational experiences, employment opportunities, and creates access to leaders across various career paths. Today, Culture Creators further advances its mission with the launch of the Empowered Women platform.
ABOUT CÎROC ULTRA-PREMIUM VODKA
CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO and CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON. In June 2018, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.
ABOUT CULTURE CREATORS
Culture Creators is an organization that connects cultural pioneers with the new creators of culture via thought leadership, education, and ideation across passion points to ensure substantive influence and growth. The organization was also created to spotlight and amplify the contributions of individuals who have shaped the global view of Black culture by providing a platform that engages and celebrates their accomplishments. In addition to panel discussions, HBCU summits, networking sessions, and workshops, Culture Creators has become the think-tank, talent incubator, and hub for innovators, creatives, and intellectuals who work to diversify various industries. Its annual events include the Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch and C2 Summit, to name a few.
