Leader in natural gas measurement and diagnostics SaaS completes SOC 2 Type II examination, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to safeguard customer business data leveraging the latest industry standards and best practices.
PONCHATOULA, La., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C-SMART Analytics, the emerging leader in natural gas monitoring, analytics, and diagnostics, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2® Type II audit examination for the company's cloud-based measurement platform. Conducted by an independent auditor, SOC 2 Type II examinations are intended to assess the suitability of information systems design and effectiveness of internal controls at a service organization. Its SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates C-SMART Analytics continued commitment to maintain a secure digital environment for its operations and confidential customer data.
"With the successful completion of our SOC 2 Type II examination audit, C-SMART provides our clients assurance that the security controls we have deployed to safeguard their data are certified against industry standards and proven best practices," said Ernie Hauser, president of C-SMART Analytics. "At a time of increasing digital threats, companies must ensure the highest levels of security in their software supply chain to prevent risks to critical infrastructure like natural gas production and distribution, which is why we continue to invest in the right people, processes, and technology as part of our mission to protect customer data and business continuity," Hauser commented.
System and Organization Controls 2 examinations follow guidelines developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) as documented in AT-C 205. The C-SMART Analytics SOC 2 Type II audit incorporated trust service principles from AICPA's Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization Relevant to Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, or Privacy.
The examination of C-SMART Analytics controls included rigorous assessment of critical operational areas, including information technology policies related to networks, firewalls, systems lifecycle, data transmission, and disaster recovery. With the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit, C-SMART Analytics received an auditors report stating that the software provider's information systems and policies meet or exceed SOC 2 certification criteria.
C-SMART Analytics' SOC 2 Type II audit was performed by risk3sixty, a professional services firm that helps high-growth technology companies assess, build, and manage security, privacy and compliance programs that secure their client's data and inspire stakeholder confidence.
Headquartered in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, C-SMART Analytics is a software provider focused on reducing natural gas measurement error through continuous monitoring of flow meters. Leveraging augmented intelligence and a metrological-based engine, C-SMART Analytics generates actionable insights through automated analysis and alerts, enabling its customers to monitor more assets simultaneously, shrink G&A costs, eliminate risk, and optimize cash flow by reducing Lost and Unaccounted For (LAUF) errors from an industry average of .40% to as little as .05%. By maximizing natural gas measurement certainty, C-SMART Analytics customers also improve their ESG liability with defensible data that can be used for fugitive gas audits or Responsibly Sourced Gas certification. For more information, please visit https://www.c-smartanalytics.com/
