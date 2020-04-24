RIDGELAND, Miss., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire today launched the second-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone featuring a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security, on its customer-inspired 4G LTE wireless network. iPhone SE comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out, and is the most affordable iPhone.
Customers can purchase the iPhone SE online at cspire.com, on apple.com or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4. Customers can select whether they want the phone shipped directly to their home or if they prefer to pick up orders at any C Spire retail store now that the iPhone SE is available in retail channels beginning today.
Powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone to handle the most demanding tasks, the new iPhone SE also features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode, and is designed to withstand the elements with dust and water resistance.
iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors — black, white and (PRODUCT)RED — and features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design, and a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone that adjusts the white balance to match the ambient light and offers incredible color accuracy with its vibrant wide color gamut. The familiar Home Button is designed with sapphire crystal and a steel ring to detect a user's fingerprint for Touch ID, an easy, private and secure way to unlock iPhone, use Apple Pay and authorize App Store purchases.
The Apple-designed A13 Bionic, introduced with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, provides unparalleled performance for every task — perfect for photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences — and enables great battery life. In addition, iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone, which uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock Portrait mode1, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control. Videos are even more immersive with stereo audio recording and cinematic video stabilization on the front and rear cameras.
iPhone SE is wireless-charging capable with Qi-certified chargers and supports fastcharging2, giving customers up to 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. It is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes3. Lightning-fast download speeds are available with Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabitclass LTE4, and dual SIM with eSIM5 provides the flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line.
For complete details on C Spire pricing for the iPhone SE, please visit www.cspire.com. For more information on iPhone, please visit: www.apple.com/iphone.
1 Portrait mode on iPhone SE has the ability to recognize people.
2 Up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with 18W adapter or higher (sold separately).
3 iPhone SE is splash-, water- and dust-resistant, and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty. iPhone SE is resistant to accidental spills from common liquids such as soda, coffee, tea, beer and juice. In the event of a spill, rinse the area with water and wipe your iPhone, and dry it.
4 Speeds vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on LTE support, contact your carrier and see apple.com/iPhone/LTE.
5 Use of Dual SIM requires two wireless service plans (which may include restrictions on roaming). Certain restrictions apply to use.
