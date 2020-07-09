RIDGELAND, Miss., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- News media representatives are invited to attend a virtual press briefing on Thursday, July 16 to announce the start of consumer and business pre-orders for C Spire's ultra-fast, fiber-based Gigabit speed internet and related services in Jasper and Trussville, Alabama.
C Spire executives will discuss service plans in the two towns and rollout of services in other areas. State and local elected officials and other stakeholders will speak to the importance of broadband infrastructure to the state's economic, education, healthcare and communications needs.
WHEN:
Thursday, July 16, 2020
10 a.m. CT
WHERE:
GoToWebinar
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3810825246178987276
WHO: