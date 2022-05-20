C2 Technologies, Inc. (C2TI), an internationally recognized leader in education, immersive learning (AR/VR/XR, Digital Twin Metaverse), LVC, MODSIM, aviation training, and digital transformation, is pleased to welcome Shelley Mitchell to the company as senior vice president and general manager.
WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C2 Technologies, Inc. (C2TI), an internationally recognized leader in education, immersive learning (AR/VR/XR, Digital Twin Metaverse), LVC, MODSIM, aviation training, and digital transformation, is pleased to welcome Shelley Mitchell to the company as senior vice president and general manager.
In this role, Mitchell oversees C2TI's corporate operations and business development activities.
"We are thrilled to have Shelley join our team and know that her experience and knowledge gained during her 30 years in our industry will be an asset to C2 Technologies," said Dolly Oberoi, C2TI's CEO. "Shelley is just the person we need for this key position. She will help our company continue to provide outstanding customer-focused work, and we're confident she will find additional ways for us to expand and grow."
Mitchell's successful career in defense led her to become a well-known and respected leader in the training, aviation, defense, and civilian sectors.
"I have been a fan of Dolly and the work of C2TI for the past two decades," Mitchell said. "I am thrilled to join the C2TI executive team and look forward to working along-side the C² team in support of our customers' mission. The vision and culture at C² Technologies parallel my own values and passion to advance education and training."
Mitchell previously worked as vice president of training services at CAE USA – a $1.2B training and simulation company. There, she led a team of 1,200+ educators, aircrew, instructional system designers, instructors, engineers, technicians, cybersecurity experts, and other support staff across multiple defense programs spanning the land, air, and sea domains. She was lead integrator of CAE USA's acquisition of Alpha-Omega Change Engineering in 2018, the largest acquisition for CAE USA at the time, which launched the company into critical new growth areas and opened up a $6 billion market.
"We are delighted to have such a skilled executive to lead our team as we build upon our existing strengths and expand our solutions in new markets," Oberoi said.
Media Contact
Sarah Gauvin, Capital Communications & Consulting, 1 407-473-1911, sarah@mycapitalcommunications.com
SOURCE C2 Technologies, Inc.