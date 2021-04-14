SEATTLE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C2SEC, a leader in External Attack Surface Management (EASM), was named as one of the emerging vendors in recent Gartner's research report titled "Critical Insights for External Attack Surface Management". This recognition is a validation of C2SEC's innovative SaaS platform and commitment to automation, high-quality analytics, and advanced security features in the cloud.
Gartner's report identified that "new security requirements are emerging with the shift to cloud infrastructure, remote working, IoT and IT/OT convergence. EASM helps security professionals identify exposed vulnerabilities from known and unknown enterprise assets and prioritize operational issues to be tackled".
As a leader in the EASM category, C2SEC's innovative SaaS platform provides key functionalities covering use cases of its trusted clients, including asset management, cloud security and governance, subsidiary risk assessment, and supply chain risk assessment, among others.
Chengyun Chu, CEO and co-founder of C2SEC, expressed, "we are proud to have been named in Gartner's EASM Emerging Technologies of 2021. Their research has been released at the perfect time to support our long-lasting effort to empower a trusted global supply-chain. This is only the first step of our journey."
Renato Martignoni, head of Business Development at C2SEC, commented, "we are very thankful to have been recognized as a leader in EASM. Gartner's insights and opinion regarding our services matter when it comes to identifying our emerging technology service out of many. We're confident that this validation will help our clients in their decision processes."
About C2SEC
C2SEC is a global cybersecurity technology provider with clients in North America, Europe, and APAC. Our clients include financial institutions, high-tech companies, insurance companies, industry conglomerates, and more. We are building a cloud-native SaaS platform to help enterprise security teams manage digital assets and attack surfaces for both first party and third parties.
C2SEC is based in Seattle, United States, and Geneva, Switzerland.
