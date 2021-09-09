CAÑON CITY, Colo., Sep. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cañon City Area for Reinvestment Expansion (C-CARE) has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access its upcoming solicitations. C-CARE invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with nearly 325 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, C-CARE ensures that an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides C-CARE with more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs," said Rick Harrmann, Economic Development Manager for C-CARE and the City of Cañon City when asked why their organization decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
C-CARE invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 319 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About the Cañon City Area for Reinvestment Expansion:
The Cañon City Area for Reinvestment Expansion board consists of up to thirteen members. Of these members, at least one member must be appointed by the county commissioners, one member must be a board member of a special district levying a mill levy within the C-CARE area.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
