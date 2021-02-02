AUBURNDALE, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to EOTSS RFQ 21-00401, CABEM Technologies has announced a new partnership with MA's Executive Office of Technology Services and Security (EOTSS) to deploy a web-based solution supporting third party risk management.
The configurable application will:
- Support the requirements of EOTSS' third party management policy
- Address various security (NIST 800-53) and other standards as required
- Allow third parties to complete online assessments as well as post evidence and supporting documentation to EOTSS for review
- Automatically evaluate responses, assign risk, and flag concerns
- Record and retain objective evidence for compliance and audit purposes
"As part of the Massachusetts community, we are proud to be a technology contributor to EOTSS on their information technology security program," says Jay Fredkin, CEO at CABEM Technologies.
The initial deployment will occur over a 6-month period. CABEM will configure the existing Competency Manager application and Livia survey tool to address EOTSS' requirements.
To learn more about CABEM Technologies, visit their website at http://www.cabem.com. To learn more about EOTSS, visit their website at http://www.mass.gov.
About CABEM Technologies: Since 2002, CABEM Technologies has provided sophisticated products, solutions, and technology services to a discerning client base. With expertise in custom development and cybersecurity, CABEM provide solutions to a variety of markets including healthcare, government, manufacturing, financial, environmental, and more.
About EOTSS: Within the Commonwealth of MA, the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, (EOTSS) is the state's lead agency for technology and innovation. Their mission is to provide secure and quality digital information, services, and tools to constituents and service providers when and where they need them.
