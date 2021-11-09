LA CIOTAT, France, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the strengthening of the resilience and securing of critical infrastructure information systems, covered by the European NIS Directive and the European Cybersecurity Act Regulation, SPAC is implementing a conformity certification scheme with the standardized and open security protocol S.S.C.P. published by SPAC.
The S.S.C.P. protocol is based on high-level cryptography techniques that are resistant to potential advanced attacks. This protocol embeds security countermeasures to guarantee the authenticity of communicating industrial objects, the integrity, authenticity and confidentiality of exchanges with electronic printed circuit boards and their embedded software.
Many developers integrate the S.S.C.P. protocol into their security target as part of ANSSI's first-level security certification (C.S.P.N.).
It thus makes it possible to protect sensitive goods transmitted over industrial networks such as physical access control systems, management of access rights and the feedback of so-called IIOT (Industrial Internet of Thing) sensors.
The functional conformity certification scheme implemented by SPAC guarantees compliance with the specifications of the S.S.C.P. protocol. It thus makes it possible to verify security countermeasures such as anti-replay, injection, etc.
"CLR Labs performs conformity tests with specifications using a unique tool developed by its teams according to the test plan defined by SPAC. We look forward to working with such a dynamic European physical access control security ecosystem. CLR Labs wish to promote the unique European know-how in the field of cryptography-based protocols," indicates Stéfane Mouille, Director of the CLR Labs laboratory.
The first two types of products that can be evaluated are access control readers and Local Processing Units (U.T.L.). Other types of products will be integrated in 2022, such as connected locks or video protection cameras.
"CLR Labs allows us to have high-level technical expertise recognized by the European digital identity ecosystem while ensuring the impartiality of the SSCP conformity tests performed. This is an important pledge of confidence for users, prescribers and the French and the European institutions," says Vincent Dupart, President of SPAC.
About CLR Labs:
CLR Labs is the European laboratory dedicated to the evaluation of biometric and security technologies founded by multidisciplinary industry experts with a century of experience in biometrics and security-based at La Ciotat (France). Many manufacturers, implementers of complex systems and French and European Trust Service Providers trust them to assess their products and solutions using biometric technologies in the context of border crossing, secure payment, physical access control, online electronic authentication and more generally in the field of digital identity management and verification. CLR Labs is supported by TEAM @ Mines Saint-Étienne, the technological maturator of the Ecole des Mines of Saint-Étienne, France and is a shareholder of the French Campus Cyber.
Stéfane Mouille, CLR Labs, info@clrlabs.eu
