SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable Matters®, an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced its participation in Google's new Works With Chromebook Program. A full line of USB-C® cables and adapters certified to work with Chromebooks are now available on cablematters.com.
Chromebooks can use USB-C® to transfer data, connect to monitors, and charge, eliminating the need for numerous bulky laptop ports, making them thinner, lighter, and more versatile than ever. Cable Matters' Works With Chromebook USB-C products allow users to connect to external monitors, USB devices, or an Ethernet network with individual cables or all at once with a USB-C® Multiport adapter. Current Cable Matters Works With Chromebook products are listed below:
- Multiport Adapter with HDMI®, 2x USB, Ethernet, and Power Delivery
- Multiport Adapter with DisplayPort™, 2x USB, Ethernet, and Power Delivery
- USB-C® to HDMI® Cable
- USB-C® to DisplayPort™ Cable
- USB-C® to Micro-B 3.1 Gen 2 Cable
- USB-C® to USB-C® 3.1 Gen 2 Cable
All "Works With Chromebook" products have been tested by Google to ensure widespread compatibility with Chromebooks from various manufacturers. Look for more Works With Chromebook-certified products in the future as Google and Cable Matters continue to strengthen the USB-C® and Chromebook accessory ecosystem.
"Consumers considering a Chromebook for the first time may be intimidated by the lack of traditional ports such as HDMI®, USB-A, or a power port," said Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters. "Through participation in the Works With Chromebook Program, Cable Matters aims to alleviate those concerns by presenting users with innovative USB-C® products that are verified to work with Chromebooks."
About Cable Matters
Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.
Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
These products have been certified by Cable Matters to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is neither responsible for the operation of these products nor their compliance with any applicable or other safety requirements. These products are serviced and supported exclusively by Cable Matters in accordance with the terms and conditions of the products. Chromebook and the "Works With Chromebook" badge are trademarks of Google LLC.
Media Contact:
Sarah White
Phone: 508-460-1560
Email: press@cablematters.com
