NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cache Ventures, a bootstrapped venture studio, has announced a partnership with 360 Family Office and the launch of a private equity fund, kicking things off with its first acquisition, LeadOwl.
Since 2013, Cache has been entirely self-funded. Founders Sean Heilweil and Jarrett Lusso began by building and launching Exit Monitor, which was acquired in August 2016 by Kaleidoscope Global. Their experience building, growing, and exiting the company inspired them to embark on a non-traditional route. As a venture studio, Cache set its sights on building an organization that aimed to repeatedly build new ideas. Thanks to existing infrastructure and resources, Cache Ventures has been able to increase its chances of success, as well as optimize for its ideation and the growth of new companies.
The launch of this partnership allows Cache Ventures to expand its reach, accelerate growth, and move at a faster pace than before. Chief Investment Officer and General Counsel of 360 Family Office Raymond Lang said, "We're excited to be a strategic investor and partner with Cache Ventures in the launching of the Cache Tech Fund. We see an incredible opportunity to create a marketplace of innovative e-commerce technology which is accelerating as the business world changes around us. We look forward to sharing our extensive business experience and financing resources."
Regarding the partnership, co-founder and CEO of Cache Ventures Sean Heilweil said, "We have a history of scaling SaaS companies from zero to seven figures very quickly. With the launch of the fund, we'll no longer be starting from zero. By infusing capital and adding our existing infrastructure, we will enable portfolio companies to realize their full potential while continuing to scale their revenue profitably. I'm excited to partner with Ray and the family office and begin this next chapter in our journey."
In addition to launching the fund, Cache is proud to announce it has acquired sales and lead generation tool LeadOwl. Cache is partnering with the existing LeadOwl management team to help expand product capabilities, fuel sales growth, and build upon LeadOwl's market leadership position in the rapidly growing, $100 billion B2B lead generation market.
With today's shift to the internet, more and more customers are going online first. Small business owners and entrepreneurs alike need better technology to meet customers and drive sales. LeadOwl sets a standard for generating leads while harnessing the ability to connect to any website or sales funnel and follow up with prospects, instantly.
"The partnership with Cache Ventures will bring LeadOwl to new heights. They have the track record, experience, and resources to build and scale this product," said Kitty Kellman, co-founder and CEO of LeadOwl. "Together, as we grow LeadOwl, our users and their results will always be our priority. I look forward to the future, and being highly successful in this venture together."
"Kitty is a great example of a smart and highly capable entrepreneur that created a solution to solve a problem she was dealing with daily," said Jarrett Lusso, co-founder and CTO of Cache Ventures.
"We're excited to partner with Kitty and the rest of the LeadOwl team to continue building a market-leading tool in the lead gen space," added Heilweil.
FE International served as an advisor to LeadOwl in the transaction.
About Cache Ventures
Cache Ventures is a venture studio that builds, advises, and invests in awesome companies. They're the result of entrepreneurs collaborating to create a vision greater than the sum of their individual efforts. With offices located in Los Angeles and New York, they're surrounded by like-minded companies with a passion for innovation, growth, and success. Learn more at cacheventures.com.
About 360 Family Office
360 Family Office is a family office that provides capital, manages investments and offers advisory services to growing businesses to build technology, increase awareness, and expand operations. The principles and executives are Wall Street veterans who have been managing investment funds and making investments in the technology, marketing, real estate, and non-profit sectors. Learn more at 360foa.com.
About LeadOwl
LeadOwl is an app that allows you to completely manage your digital marketing clients and/or sales team from the palm of your hand. Get all your leads instantly delivered to the app and get reminded when you forget to call your leads. Learn more at leadowl.com.
