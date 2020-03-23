GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention is offering online STEAM activities to engage families with children while schools are closed. Cade at Home content will be emailed twice a week throughout the museum's temporary closure.
"Everyone says that necessity is the mother of invention, but at the Cade, we see inventions born from all of these Mothers of Invention: Necessity, Curiosity, Imagination, Iteration, and Serendipity. Cade at Home will center around all of these important themes of invention", said Stephanie Bailes, Cade Executive Director.
Activities will include step-by-step videos and instructions to inspire families to create at home. All activities will feature everyday household items and content will be provided at no cost to the public. To receive Cade at Home, please subscribe to the museum's e-newsletter at bit.ly/cadenews.
In addition to Cade at Home content, the Cade Mother's of Invention audio tour through the GuidiGo app is available for download on mobile devices. This tour enables users to hear historical stories of invention.
The Cade's Radio Cade series has over 50 podcasts, and is continuously being updated with fresh content, highlighting the personal stories of inventors, entrepreneurs and visionaries. All episodes can be streamed at: https://www.buzzsprout.com/161726 and other podcast platforms.
Please continue to check the Cade Museum's website, Cademuseum.org, for content and reopening updates.
About the Cade Museum
In 2004, Dr. James Robert Cade and his family established the Cade Museum Foundation to build the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention in Gainesville, Florida. The Cade's mission is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Dr. Cade, a physician at the University of Florida, was best known as the leader of a research team that invented Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Museum is located at 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. Visit CadeMuseum.org for more information.
Contact: Sue Draddy
sdraddy@cademuseum.org
(352) 371-8001