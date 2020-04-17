Cadence13 and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Historian Jon Meacham Partner to Produce Historic, Educational and Inspirational Documentary Podcast Series for These Times

On Cadence13-directed and produced five-episode podcast docuseries "Hope, Through History," the New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned historian explores five pivotal moments of crisis in American history and how they shaped the nation HISTORY to provide extensive archival material, partner for major marketing campaign