DENVER, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadre Technologies is excited to be chosen again for Inbound Logistics Top 100 IT Providers List for 2021. Cadre has been chosen for this list for the last several years.
"We are honored to be chosen again for this list," said Daryl Grove, President of Cadre Technologies. "Now more than ever, the warehousing and transportation industry continues to evolve, and Cadre is dedicated to creating innovative solutions to help companies keep up with these changing demands."
Every year, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that embody logistics excellence. Using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, they make their selections from more than 400 candidates. The companies selected answer Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.
"The business disruptions of the past year remind businesses to focus like a laser beam on improving enterprise operations through investments in technology," explained Felecia Stratton, Editor at Inbound Logistics. "The challenges are many and are now top of mind. Improving end-to-end visibility, achieving closer integration with value chain partners, finding efficient sources of transport lift, nailing down chain of custody and sustainability concerns to limit liability, and inventory scalability have clearly become survival issues for many. Cadre Technologies was selected as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider because its solutions address these critical needs and help companies move along the continuum to truly becoming demand driven enterprises."
About Inbound Logistics
Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, offset rising transport costs, and balance transport needs with demand, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com.
About Cadre Technologies
Cadre Technologies is a leading innovator of warehouse management software for distribution and 3PL, 4PL logistics operations and online collaboration. Products include: LogiView, SaaS-based supply chain control tower; Cadence Warehouse Management System; and Accuplus, 3rd Party Logistics WMS. The company is based in Denver, Colorado with offices in Lenexa, Kansas and Baltimore, Maryland. Cadre is a FOG Software Group company, part of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). For more information, visit http://www.cadretech.com.
