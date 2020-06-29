- CAE designs and manufactures CAE Air1 ventilator as humanitarian response to COVID-19.
MONTREAL, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today the publication of its FY20 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report provides CAE's environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure and for the first time includes a section aligned to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report also includes information on the evolution of CAE's sourcing practices to ensure responsible procurement by integrating labour, environment and anti-corruption considerations into its global strategic sourcing tools and processes. The report can be downloaded at www.cae.com/investors/financial-reports.
"Corporate Social Responsibility is embedded in our culture, and drives our decisions and actions, as evidenced by our commitment to becoming carbon neutral and by our response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "When the pandemic hit, our first priority was to ensure the safety of our employees and customers, while continuing to support them in maintaining their critical operations and this continues to be our top priority. We also felt it was our responsibility to expand the aperture of our thinking and find ways to apply CAE's strengths of innovation in a meaningful way to help save the lives of COVID-19 patients. The CAE Air1 ventilator, designed and created by our employees and certified by Health Canada, is the prime example of this humanitarian effort."
In addition to a full coverage of CAE's societal impact as part of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's report has been enhanced to achieve further transparency in CAE's disclosure:
- Five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have been identified to focus CAE's actions on areas where the company can have the most significant impacts, such as: SDG 3: Good health and well-being; SDG 4: Quality education; SDG 5: Gender equality; SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth; SDG 13: Climate action.
- CAE has enhanced its sourcing practices and established a framework for responsible procurement. It has also revisited its materiality matrix following its commitment to become carbon neutral.
CAE is now included for the first time as part of the Jantzi Social Index (JSI) which consist of 50 Canadian companies that pass a set of broad-based ESG rating criteria. Launched in 2000, the JSI index is meant to be used by institutional investors to benchmark the performance of socially-screened portfolios and by financial institutions to develop investment products.
CAE has also been recognized for the second consecutive year in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for its commitment to advancing women in the workplace.
About CAE
CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com
