MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CakeBoxx Technologies, a leading supply chain engineering and container manufacturing company based in McLean, Virginia, announced that it has been approved for ISO 9001:2015 certification. This achievement recognizes the expertise and quality of CakeBoxx Technologies' supply chain systems, engineering skill and container design abilities. The company recently received confirmation of this achievement following the certification audit in November by QMS America.
CakeBoxx is well known as a transportation, logistics and container solutions provider. Their disruptive two-piece 'CakeBoxx' container and other custom-designed transport solutions are solving complex risk management, sustainability and resiliency challenges for cargos that previously could not be transported by conventional containers or platforms. Their engineering design focus, systems integration perspective and intermodal interoperability viewpoint incorporate the safety, security and cost aspects of shipping complex goods in global supply chains.
With offices in the US and Europe, CakeBoxx Technologies serves government and commercial customers across the globe. Their applications span across multiple industry verticals where quality and supply chain management, systems integration and continuous process improvement are integral. These core capabilities align closely with the innovative character of the company.
Customer satisfaction and building strong customer relationships is core to CakeBoxx Technologies' ethos and subsequent success - a foundation which has been formally recognized with the ISO certification. Speaking on this achievement, Operations Manager Justin Singer, who led on the accreditation effort, said,
"Accomplishing IS0 9001 certification is a huge milestone and achievement for CakeBoxx. It is just a little more special accomplishing this during our 10-year anniversary as a company. This certification further reinforces the commitment to quality and the professionalism of the CakeBoxx Team. No matter how big or small a project may be, a satisfied customer is our number one goal!"
CakeBoxx Technologies is a supply chain systems engineering and transportation systems integration company that designs, builds, and sells cargo shipping containers and platforms to help companies manage risk, increase resilience and lower total cost of ownership for cargo transportation and specialty manufacturing markets. CakeBoxx containers with their deck and lid design, are the first innovation in the industry to offer truly safe, secure and efficient containerized transport for the top-loaded, side-loaded, break bulk and general project cargo markets. Advantages of CakeBoxx containers include increased operational efficiency, reduced risk of cargo theft, and lower operating costs. Using CakeBoxx containers saves money. CakeBoxx Technologies offers these products in a range of sizes and specifications to meet individual customer needs.
