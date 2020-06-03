MADISON, Conn., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CakeCommerce, a firm focused on eCommerce consulting and digital marketing, offers a wide range of services for those who are looking to launch or improve their online store and brand. The company is an extension of the well-established agency, Zero Gravity Marketing.
"We've been working with a number of great online stores and seeing amazing results. We even found that during COVID-19, a time where businesses were facing significant challenges, some of our clients were seeing Black Friday level traffic and sales," says Michela Solanch, Chief Strategy Officer. "We have a passion for success and our team proudly hails from the digital marketing world. We've realized how great we are at helping these eCommerce sites grow and the CAKE brand allows us to help many others, too."
Chris Uzzo, CEO & Founder of Zero Gravity Marketing also said, "We've been experts in digital marketing for eCommerce websites for a long time now. CAKE is Zero Gravity's way of establishing a focus for the agency on eCommerce marketing. While the outwards marketing focus for the CAKE brand is different, it's still the same group of immensely talented individuals at ZGM who will service our clients."
Primary services offered by CAKE include Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, Paid Social Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Influencer Marketing campaigns, Social Media Marketing, and much more. The company also works with numerous eCommerce shopping platforms including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, and others.
"Just like when you're baking a cake, if you add too much flour, it may overinflate. But too little, and it won't rise. The same thing can be said for your marketing mix. It's imperative that all your channels work together and combine in a way that benefits, enhances, and lifts your brand – that's what the foundation of CakeCommerce is all about," continues Michela. "As a part of a large and reputable digital marketing agency with a core in SEO and PPC, we're able to bring decades of knowledge, experience, and a positive industry reputation to our customers. The only difference between what we do and how ZGM fits into the bigger picture is our main focus: providing the best eCommerce development, design, and marketing strategy services available."
Everyone doesn't always consider all the various aspects involved and while some people might think to rely heavily on social media or email marketing, it just might not be enough to see a big difference. That's why it is important to switch things up and find the perfect mix for your brand. Of course, the team also likes to have a little bit of fun along the way—which is evident in their sweet name and whimsical branding.
"We might be experts in eCommerce because we are all pretty big online shoppers," laughs Michela. "But that just makes it easier for us to find the sweet spot for our customers because we know exactly what they want to see."
For more information about the firm and service offerings, visit the CakeCommerce website at www.cakecommerce.com.
ABOUT CAKECOMMERCE
CakeCommerce is a results-driven eCommerce marketing agency built on an insatiable appetite for creating comprehensive marketing strategies to elevate brands we admire. The combination of data, creativity, omnichannel marketing, and the finest ingredients make for sweet success (and the best campaigns). No matter who the customer is, where they are, or what they're doing, our team at CAKE knows how to tweak the ingredients to find your brand the perfect media mix.
