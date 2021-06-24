CalAmp Corp. Logo

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended May 31, 2021. On March 16, 2021, the Company announced that Spireon acquired its LoJack North America business, which is being accounted for as discontinued operations and thereby excluded from the reported financial results from continuing operations.

"We continued to experience strong demand for our products and solutions throughout the quarter, resulting in record Software and Subscription Services revenue and another solid quarter with our largest customer," commented Jeff Gardner, CalAmp's president and chief executive officer. "Our SaaS business is benefiting from a strong recovery from the prior year low-point at the onset of the pandemic, and there are signs of increased business activity not only in the U.S. but also in our targeted geographies around the world in support of customers' 3G-to-4G upgrades. We are cautiously managing through the global component shortages that persist in the supply chain and expect revenue growth to accelerate as the situation normalizes."   

First Quarter Financial Overview

  • Total revenue increased from the prior year to $80.5 million, which includes $0.8 million of revenue from the LoJack North America discontinued operations.
  • Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue was a record $35.0 million, representing 44.0% of consolidated revenue, which was up 26.2% from the prior year quarter.
  • Telematics Products revenue was $44.6 million, down 5.6% sequentially as supply chain shortages affected shipments despite continuing strong demand from customers engaged in the 3G-to-4G transition.
  • Sales to its largest customer were $17.3 million, up 58.9% from the prior-year quarter.
  • Gross margin was 40.7%, an increase of 120 basis points year-over-year and a decrease of 150 basis points sequentially due to increased component costs attributable to supply chain challenges.
  • GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $6.0 million, or a loss of $0.17 per share. 
  • Adjusted basis non-GAAP net income was $2.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.4 million, or 11% of revenue compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million, or 11% of revenue in the prior year.
  • Total S&SS subscribers were 954,000, an 8% increase from the prior-year quarter, excluding the Automotive Vehicle Finance business.
  • Ended the quarter with $96.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Other Business and Recent Highlights

  • CalAmp's LoJack Italia subsidiary partnered with the Koelliker Group to pre-install all SERES 3 C-SUV electric vehicles with LoJack Connect services to improve driving habits and enhance vehicle safety.
  • CalAmp's Tracker UK subsidiary and cap hpi partnered to help car dealers across the U.K. find new ways to serve their pre-owned car customers while also generating incremental revenues that they never thought they had.
  • Launched new operation, LoJack España, to provide connected intelligence and enhanced vehicle theft protection for local fleets in Spain and throughout the Pan-European region as part of its global expansion strategy.
  • Increased K-12 market penetration with Bus Guardian to over 200 school districts across North America.
  • Entered new partnership with Program Autonoleggio, a leading long- and short-term corporate fleet rental company with 13,000 cars and commercial vans active across Italy.
  • Appointed retired FedEx Ground CEO, Henry J. Maier, to its Board of Directors, further enhancing domain expertise in the Transportation and Logistics market vertical.
  • Recognized as a "3+" company by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for having three or more women on its Board of Directors as CalAmp continues its focus on diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

 

Summary Financial Information From Continuing Operations:



(In thousands except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended







May 31,



Description



2021





2020



Revenues:

















Software & Subscription Services (S&SS)



$

35,043





$

27,773



Telematics Products





44,631







45,958







$

79,674





$

73,731



Gross margin





41

%





39

%



















Net loss



$

(6,000)





$

(6,588)



Net loss per diluted share



$

(0.17)





$

(0.19)



Non-GAAP measures:

















Adjusted basis net income



$

2,946





$

2,970



Adjusted basis net income per diluted share



$

0.08





$

0.09



Adjusted EBITDA



$

8,385





$

8,291



Adjusted EBITDA margin





11

%





11

%























May 31,





February 28,



Description



2021





2021



Cash and cash equivalents



$

96,184





$

94,624



Working capital





107,503







103,267



Deferred revenue





49,899







52,817



Total debt (carrying value)





187,705







186,471

























May 31,





May 31,



S&SS Supplemental Information:



2021





2020



S&SS TTM recurring revenue



$

97,271





$

92,059



Less: Automotive vehicle finance and other





(9,652)







(11,592)



Core S&SS TTM recurring revenue



$

87,619





$

80,467







































S&SS remaining contractual performance obligation



$

144,288





$

135,748



Less: Automotive vehicle finance and other





(7,100)







(12,841)



Core S&SS remaining contractual performance obligation



$

137,188





$

122,907





















Total S&SS subscribers





1,230







1,308



Less: Automotive vehicle finance





(276)







(425)



Core S&SS subscribers





954







883





















Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Business Outlook

The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance as visibility into product shipments remains uncertain due to global supply shortages and the lingering effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended







May 31,









2021







2020



























Revenues

$



79,674





$



73,731





Cost of revenues





47,227









44,626





Gross profit





32,447









29,105





Operating expenses:





















Research and development





6,940









5,936





Selling and marketing





12,462









10,437





General and administrative





12,686









11,764





Intangible asset amortization





1,253









1,176





Restructuring





336









1,873











33,677









31,186





Operating loss





(1,230)









(2,081)





Non-operating income (expense):





















Investment income





648









18





Interest expense





(3,849)









(4,077)





Other expense, net





(1,276)









(208)











(4,477)









(4,267)





Loss from continuing operations before income taxes





(5,707)









(6,348)





Income tax provision from continuing operations





(293)









(240)





Loss from continuing operations





(6,000)









(6,588)





Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax





4,052









(7,834)





Net loss

$



(1,948)





$



(14,422)





Loss per share - continuing operations:





















Basic

$



(0.17)





$



(0.19)





Diluted

$



(0.17)





$



(0.19)





Income (loss) per share - discontinued operations:





















Basic

$



0.11





$



(0.23)





Diluted

$



0.11





$



(0.23)





Loss per share:





















  Basic

$



(0.06)





$



(0.42)





  Diluted

$



(0.06)





$



(0.42)



























Shares used in computing income (loss) per share:





















  Basic





34,844









34,024





  Diluted





34,844









34,024



























CALAMP CORP.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Amounts in thousands)



(Unaudited)







May 31,





February 28,







2021





2021



                                Assets







































Current assets:





















  Cash and cash equivalents



$



96,184





$



94,624



  Accounts receivable, net







64,486









63,325



  Inventories







17,950









23,663



  Prepaid expenses and other current assets







25,193









24,804



  Current assets of discontinued operations







-









7,872



Total current assets







203,813









214,288

























Property and equipment, net







39,944









41,081



Operating lease right-of-use assets







13,083









14,273



Deferred income tax assets







4,757









4,889



Goodwill







95,058









94,617



Other intangible assets, net







36,434









37,488



Other assets







27,575









27,169



Total assets



$



420,664





$



433,805

























                      Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











































Current liabilities:





















  Current portion of long-term debt



$



3,782





$



4,317



  Accounts payable







28,996









35,767



  Accrued payroll and employee benefits







11,157









12,761



  Deferred revenue







31,904









32,924



  Other current liabilities







20,471









17,380



  Current liabilities of discontinued operations







-









4,096



Total current liabilities







96,310









107,245

























Long-term debt, net of current portion







183,923









182,154



Operating lease liabilities







15,610









17,061



Other non-current liabilities







29,094









30,487



Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations







-









1,773



Total liabilities







324,937









338,720



Stockholders' equity:





















  Common stock







353









352



  Additional paid-in capital







235,375









233,692



  Accumulated deficit







(139,922)









(137,974)



  Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(79)









(985)



Total stockholders' equity







95,727









95,085



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$



420,664





$



433,805

























CALAMP CORP.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Amounts in thousands)





(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended







May 31,







2021



2020



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net loss

$

(1,948)



$

(14,422)





Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



4,052





(7,834)





Net loss from continuing operations



(6,000)





(6,588)





















Depreciation



4,230





4,222





Intangible asset amortization



1,253





1,176





Stock-based compensation



2,472





3,247





Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount



2,606





2,753





Noncash operating lease cost



754





293





Revenue assigned to factors



(1,365)





(1,744)





Deferred tax assets, net



163





149





Other



215





289





Changes in operating assets and liabilities of continuing operations



(3,855)





2,385





Net cash provided by continuing operations



473





6,182





Net cash used in discontinued operations



(395)





(241)



NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



78





5,941



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from maturities and sale of marketable securities



-





6,264





Purchases of marketable securities



-





(6,264)





Capital expenditures



(3,093)





(2,762)





Net cash used in continuing operations



(3,093)





(2,762)





Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations



6,616





(329)



NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



3,523





(3,091)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan



-





10,000





Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan



-





(10,000)





Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of issuance costs



-





20,000





Repayment of 2020 Convertible Notes



-





(27,599)





Payment of issuance costs on revolving credit facility



-





(56)





Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards



(1,061)





(80)





Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to ESPP



248





23



NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(813)





(7,712)



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(1,228)





1,529



Net change in cash and cash equivalents



1,560





(3,333)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



94,624





107,404



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

96,184



$

104,071



CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.  We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors.  The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income, Adjusted basis net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between current and past periods.  

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net loss to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended





May 31,





2021





2020























GAAP basis net loss

$



(1,948)





$



(14,422)























Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax





(4,052)





$



7,834



Intangible asset amortization





1,253









1,176



Stock-based compensation





2,472









2,372



Non-cash interest expense





2,606









2,753



GAAP basis income tax provision





293









240



Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses





648









793



Restructuring





336









1,873



Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b)





1,233









-



Other





305









481



Adjusted basis income before income taxes





3,146









3,100



Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a)





(200)









(130)



Adjusted basis net income

$



2,946





$



2,970























Adjusted basis net income per diluted share

$



0.08





$



0.09























Weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis





36,044









34,146



The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended



May 31,



2021



2020

















GAAP basis net loss

$

(1,948)





$

(14,422)



















Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(4,052)







7,834



Investment income



(648)







(18)



Interest expense



3,849







4,077



Income tax provision



293







240



Depreciation and amortization



5,483







5,398



Stock-based compensation



2,472







2,372



Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



648







793



Restructuring



336







1,873



Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b)



1,233







-



Other



719







144



Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,385





$

8,291



















Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income and Adjusted EBITDA (c)















Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment

$

(457)





$

(941)



Inventory excess and obsolescence



-







(596)



Total other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted EBITDA

$

(457)





$

(1,537)



















Revenue

$

79,674





$

73,731



















Adjusted EBITDA margin



11

%





11

%





(a)

The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards.

(b)

Costs incurred in transition of business to acquiror are attributable to the wind down and transfer of the LoJack North America business to Spireon.

(c)

Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income and Adjusted EBITDA represent financial impacts that cannot be included in these Non-GAAP measures, but management believes can provide insights into underlying operational earnings for the periods presented above. These items include deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments resulting from business acquisitions which reduces revenue and gross profit and inventories related to the automotive vehicle finance business that are obsolete or in excess of demand forecast.

 

 

