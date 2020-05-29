IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, and its subsidiary Synovia Solutions, today announced the evolution of its award-winning mobile app, Here Comes The Bus®. The new features are designed to help schools better manage unconventional bus routes like field trips, sports and COVID-19-related trips to comply with social distancing and stay at home mandates.
Here Comes The Bus is being utilized by several school districts across the U.S. on pilot programs to track and alert parents about these new bus routes, which include meal and homework pick-up and deliveries.
This new functionality allows district transportation officials to create designated stops without routing software, thereby enabling app users to track any bus route. It also empowers smaller districts without routing software to deploy the Here Comes The Bus app.
"We listened to our customers and developed an innovative solution specific to their needs," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president, product management, CalAmp. "Here Comes The Bus has succeeded thanks to its simplicity and reliability, which both parents and transportation administrators require for their students. This new enhancement builds on that legacy of dependability and intuitiveness that's been the hallmark of our success and now enables us to expand the app to serve smaller school districts."
More than 300 districts across North America rely on Here Comes The Bus to deliver real-time school bus arrival and departure notifications to parents via mobile push and email notifications. The school bus tracking service is trusted by more than 2 million registered users today in major metropolitan districts like Minneapolis, Sacramento, Charlotte and Orlando, as well as scores of smaller districts.
The app has earned 4.6 stars on the Apple app store with more than 65,000 reviews and has recently captured GSMA's coveted 2020 Global Mobile Award (GLOMO) and an IoT Excellence Award.
The story behind the app's humble beginning and rapid growth to serve millions of users was broadcast nationwide on CBS News Emmy Award-winning show, Innovation Nation. CNN also recently reported that the Stanly County School District in North Carolina is using Here Comes The Bus to deliver essential meals to students during the mandated school closures resulting from COVID-19.
CalAmp purchased Synovia Solutions in 2019 and the adoption of the Here Comes The Bus app has further cemented the California technology brand's position as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) leader.
About CalAmp
CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.
CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.